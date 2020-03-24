Donald Trump grows frustrated with cost of coronavirus crackdown

US President Donald Trump appears to be losing patience with his administration's coronavirus prevention guidelines, saying efforts to combat the pandemic should not do more damage to society than the virus itself.

In a string of late-night tweets, Trump suggested he supported letting the federal government's guidelines lapse next week in order to get the US economy moving again.

Trump launched the federal government's "15 days to slow the spread" campaign last Monday (Tuesday NZT). It advises Americans to limit social gatherings to 10 people, work from home and avoid discretionary travel.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump said in a tweet just before midnight on Sunday (Monday NZT). "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

He then retweeted several posts from his followers that advocated letting the guidelines lapse at the end of the 15-day period.

"The fear of the virus cannot collapse our economy that President Trump has built up," one of Trump's retweeted posts said. "The People are smart enough to keep away from others if we know that we are sick or they are sick! After 15 days are over the world can begin to heal!"

He retweeted a post saying "Flatten the curve NOT the Economy" and another saying: "15 days, then we keep the high risk groups protected as necessary and the rest of us go back to work."

If the federal government were to soften or remove the guidelines, it would essentially leave it up to state and local officials to take action to stop the spread of the virus.

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US as testing becomes more widely available. At least 400 people have died from the illness and over 32,000 people have tested positive.

Trump's tweets came as US stock futures indicated another day of rough trading on Wall Street.

Speaking on Fox News White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said: "The president is right. The cure can't be worse than the disease. And we're going to have to make some difficult trade-offs."

Asked about Trump's tweets, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: "The president will not take responsibility.

"He's a notion-monger, just tossing out things that have no relationship to a well-coordinated science-based government-wide response to this.

"Thank God for the governors, who are taking the leads in their states, and for some of the people in the administration, who speak truth to power."

Democrats and Republicans have still not been able to agree on the final form of a massive economic rescue package that remains stuck in the Senate. On Monday afternoon (Tuesday NZT) Democrats again voted to block the bill from proceeding to a vote.

Democrats particularly oppose what they are calling a US$500 billion (NZ$878 billion) "slush fund" that would be under control of the US Treasury Secretary.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "very close" to reaching a deal with the Trump administration on what would be the "largest emergency funding bill in American history".

"Our goal is to reach a deal today," he said.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell slammed his Democratic Senate colleagues.

"They out to be embarrassed," he said.

"This is not a juicy political opportunity, this is a national emergency...The country doesn't have time for these political games."

The cost of the Senate bill is currently US$1.6 trillion (NZ$2.81 trillion) and that amount is likely to grow even larger as negotiations continue.