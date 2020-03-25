Could NZ use mobile phones to trace the contacts of Covid-19 cases?

Can you remember everyone you stopped to chat to in the past two days? The people you sat beside on the bus? The people next to you in the cinema, when cinemas were still a thing?

What if your phone could log all those contacts as they happened, storing them up for the moment you – or any of those people you hung out with – were diagnosed with Covid-19.

That's exactly how some countries have been speeding up the laborious process of tracing the movements of an infected person, to find the people they may have passed the disease on to.

But the idea of governments tracking the minutiae of their citizens' movements – where they go and who they spend time with - has raised obvious privacy concerns. So is the tradeoff worth it?

Two characteristics of Covid-19 make contact tracing critical to its control.

The first is that some people experience such minor symptoms they will never be identified as having the disease. Which means they can be merrily spreading the virus without anyone knowing. Experts call this silent transmission.

The second is that people can be infectious for 24-48 hours before they get any symptoms. There's no clear consensus on what proportion of new cases have been infected by people who are pre-symptomatic, or who never develop symptoms. Estimates vary from 10 per cent to almost half of all transmissions.

SUPPLIED Otago University public health professor Michael Baker says contact tracing is critical to controlling Covid-19.

If you can identify those people and isolate them before they become infectious and pass the disease on, you can stop the disease in its tracks, explains Otago University public health professor Michael Baker.

"If they're in quarantine they can't infect anyone else over that time. so the faster you identify those people and get them quarantined, the more successful you'll be in stopping those lines of transmission."

Supplied Otago University infectious diseases doctor, Ayesha Verrall, warns NZ needs to urgently increase its contact tracing ability.

New Zealand's four-week shutdown should knock out most community transmission, because if everyone stays home the virus has nowhere to go. But not everyone will do what they're told, and with Kiwis still returning home from overseas and essential service workers still moving around, Covid-19 cases will continue, Baker says.

That means New Zealand will need to have testing and contact-tracing going "full bore" after the four-week lockdown ends.

Otago University infectious diseases doctor, Ayesha Verrall, says New Zealand needs to urgently ramp up its contact tracing capacity in preparation for coming out of lockdown.

"We should aim to leave the lockdown in one month with the ability to identify and trace the contacts of 1,000 cases a day," Verrall says. "We are currently struggling with 50."

That's despite the Health Ministry putting on a team of extra people to help public health staff.

Tomohiro Ohsumi Smartphones are increasingly being used globally to help plot potential exposure to Covid-19.

The problem is that the manual process of someone sitting down with a public health staffer and trying to reconstruct every tiny detail of the past few days of their life is time-consuming, labour-intensive and probably not that accurate.

And those wasted hours mean wasted opportunities to prevent the disease spreading.

As Baker puts it, "time is the enemy here".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Cafes have become a thing of the past now the country is in lockdown. But doctors say we need to ramp up contact tracing capacity for when we come out the other side.

But what if you could track all those contacts as they happen, creating a neat little record of daily interactions that can be immediately tapped into as soon as someone is diagnosed with Covid-19.

It's not science fiction. China pioneered this approach, after it relaxed its lockdown measures. Using an extension to the WeChat app, authorities controlled movement and entry to public spaces and public transport. Each person was assigned a green, orange or red code according to their health status, which allowed either free movement, local movement or no movement (ie quarantine).

The system tracks people's movements using GPS location data and QR code scanning. But it also tracks who they interact with - by getting phones to talk to each other to log close contacts between people. Then when someone tests positive for Covid-19, that's automatically fed into the system and all that person's close contacts are alerted, and their quarantine status changed.

The major benefit is that it allows health workers to get on top of the disease without full lockdown.

But the surveillance comes with obvious Big Brother privacy risks - should governments really be able to track everywhere you go and who you hang out with? In China, there were concerns the information was being shared with police.

In South Korea, when a new case was identified, authorities sent "safety guidance texts" with links to a list of every place that person went to before being hospitalised. The information was detailed enough that disease victims could sometimes be identified, leading to public shaming. In one case, it reportedly exposed an extra-marital affair.

On Friday, Singapore released its own app, called TraceTogether, which uses bluetooth signals between phones to log contacts within two metres. The app does not track location data and all the contact information is encrypted and stored on the phone itself. That means the data can only be accessed by health authorities when someone tests positive for the disease.

It's not just Asian countries who are exploring the technology. Britain's Oxford University is now working with that country's health authorities to devise an app along similar lines to the Chinese model, logging close contacts and instantly notifying people when someone they've spent time with is diagnosed with the disease.

"The system proposed here can in theory provide herd protection with much less disruption than lock down or even existing UK policy, since most users will be able to continue with regular activities most of the time," the Oxford researchers note.

unknown While using phones to track contacts seems smart, there are major risks to privacy.

So could such a system be implemented here?

Statistics New Zealand already uses location data collected by telecommunications companies to track population movements. However, it's not clear whether that is accurate enough to be useful for contact tracing.

Some estimates have indicated phone location data is only accurate to within about 7-13m, while close contacts - those most at risk of infection - are those who spend 15 minutes or more within a distance of 2m.

The Health Ministry failed to respond when asked if officials have asked the tech industry to investigate building a contact-tracing app. Michael Baker says the software is worth at least considering.

Cyber security expert Ryan Ko says mobile phones could be useful for contact tracing, but any new software must be secure and protect personal privacy.

At Monday's press conference, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said he was working with the private sector on potential software that could help in the fight against Covid-19.

He spoke to tech entrepreneur and Trade Me founder Sam Morgan on Monday about a WhatsApp-based application he'd developed for getting information out to people.

"All of these options and offers are being actively explored," Bloomfield said.

Geoff Thorn, chief executive of the Telecommunications Forum, which represents mobile phone companies, says the industry is aware of the technology solutions being used overseas to help authorities locate people who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

"Mobile network operators have had initial conversations with Government about the capabilities we have to support these types of solutions in New Zealand but those conversations are exploratory only at this stage."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says the Government can already access telecommunication data under the Privacy Act, if there is a serious public health threat. The Privacy Commissioner oversees personal information held by agencies in both the public and private sectors

Tech commentator and Gorilla Technology CEO Paul Spain believes New Zealand has the capacity to build a contact tracing app, especially if they can adapt work already done in other countries. However, he did not know whether work was already underway.

"A lot of the technology already exists. It's how quickly it can be pulled together."

Former Waikato University cybersecurity expert Professor Ryan Ko, who now works at Queensland University, also believes New Zealand's industry has the ability to quickly create a workable app.

Using smartphones to log contacts could be useful, if done in a secure and accountable way, Ko says. However, it should be an opt-in process.

Given Kiwis were generally a less compliant and more privacy-wary population than somewhere like Singapore, that could limit its usefulness.

Any technology would also need to be carefully tested to ensure it would withstand hacking, and users should be notified when their data is accessed. It should also shut down as soon as the Covid-19 emergency is over, Ko says.

"We don't want a solution that turns up more problems."

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says health authorities can already commandeer information from telecommunications companies under exceptions to the Privacy Act.

However, any new software should undergo a privacy impact assessment, auditing how much information you need to achieve the objective, where the information comes from, how you are transparent about that, how you can limit disclosure and what the security arrangements are. It should also be time-limited.

"My most significant concern is figuring out how you limit the use of that material to only the public health officials and not let it creep out for other purposes. And that's the same whether you have an opt-in service, an app that you download or an extension that you enable, or you compulsorily are going to telcos and saying, here's a phone number, I want to know every other device it came close to. I don't know if that technology is even available.

"That may be something that in these unprecedented times, if there was no other way of getting reliable information about a person's movements, that you might allow under those exceptions."

Edwards has not yet been approached to advise on the privacy implications of any new contact-tracing technology.

Unprecedented times may call for unprecedented measures. But Ko says security and transparency must come first.

"The requirements have to be listed before development even starts. How do we protect the privacy of individuals? How do we make sure hackers don't get into the app. Those kinds of things are necessary before you even go to the drawing board, so you know what you're looking for, instead of just building the app and then trying to pick them up later. That's going to be a disaster."