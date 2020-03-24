Coronavirus: Banking system essential but many branches will close

Most bank branches will be closed from Thursday, although key banking services will remain available, the New Zealand Bankers' Association said on Tuesday.

ASB has closed 23 of its branches temporarily due to staff who needed to stay home, as it prepares for the restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Banks and other financial institutions are classed as essential services when New Zealand moves to level 4 alert on Wednesday night. They will stay open and operating while the country is in lockdown, a period expected to last four weeks but which may change.

ASB's affected branches were: Dargaville, Kaikohe, Paihia (Northland); North Wharf, Ellerslie, Greenlane, Lunn Ave, St Heliers, Botany Junction, Onehunga, Takanini, Waiuku, Smales Farm, Wellsford, Blockhouse Bay (Auckland); Chartwell, Matamata, Morrinsville, Waikato University (Waikato); Johnsonville (Wellington); Hokitika (West Coast); Lincoln (Canterbury); and Mosgiel (Otago).

ASB said its call centre was also experiencing high call volumes, "which we know can be frustrating, so please use internet banking and ASB Mobile app where you can".

Customers could also use FastNet internet banking to send a secure message about bank accounts.

"We're working with the New Zealand Bankers' Association on branch availability to ensure essential banking services remain available during alert level 4. When we have more information to share we will do so," an ASB spokeswoman said.

ASB's ability to respond to the coronavirus situation had not been affected, she said.

"We do appreciate our customers' patience and understanding that if any of our people are unable to attend work due to being in a high-risk medical category, or they need to be at home to care for family members, we are supportive of that."

ANZ also said its call centres were experiencing very high volumes on Tuesday, and asked people not to ring if possible to enable vulnerable customers to access the service.

Kiwibank will close all branches from 1pm on Wednesday, unless staff were unavailable and they need to close earlier. That applied to Kiwibank franchise and agency partners as well.

"We know this could impact some customers and are working through what support we can provide. As an example, for the next two months we'll be waiving fees when customers use our automated phone banking or telephone the contact centre," a spokeswoman said.

During during the lockdown, some branches may be open one day a week for a number of hours, she said.

From Thursday, banks will keep some branches open for limited hours one day a week for customers who could not use ATMs, phone or online banking, said New Zealand Bankers' Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

Customers should not visit a bank branch unless absolutely necessary, and were advised to be patient if calling a bank contact centre.

However, customers unable to use ATMs or internet banking were advised to call their bank to talk through their needs.

"During the lockdown banks will balance managing public health requirements with the need to keep essential banking services available," Beaumont said.

"Cash will be available at ATMs, payments systems will function as usual, and financial advice and credit applications will be available."

People were encouraged to check on their neighbours and help them where possible, which might include helping them talk to their bank.

"Please remember not to give your cards and security details to others."