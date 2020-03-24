Coronavirus: ILT bottle store sales at record levels

Shane Henderson and Jake Ellenden select a drop at the ILT Liquorland bottle shop on Dee St, Invercargill.

The Invercargill Licensing Trust experienced unprecedented sales from its bottle stores on Monday, the general manager has suggested.

Chris Ramsay said sales at its bottle stores on Monday, after the announcement of the impending country-wide lockdown, were huge.

The stores were chaotic, he said.

Robyn Edie The Invercargill Liicensing Trust East End Liquor bottle store, on Bamborough street has signs out saying they will not be closing during the nationwide lockdown.

"There was a lot of ... panic buying going on."

Initial indications were it was the trust's biggest ever day of sales from its bottle stores, Ramsay said.

John Hawkins Invercargill Licensing Trust general manager Chris Ramsay.

Ironically, the panic buying was not needed as the trust was told later in the afternoon that its bottle stores could remain open during the lockdown.

This information, when known, was passed onto customers, Ramsay said.

The trust had asked the Government for its six bottle stores to remain open because it wanted its Invercargill customers to get the same products as those customers in non trust areas.

Customers in non trust areas could still buy alcohol in supermarkets during the lockdown.

Ramsay said the trust began talking to key people in Government departments at the weekend to ensure they understood the uniqueness of the licensing trust areas.

"We wanted to ensure Invercargill residents had the same access to the range of products that other areas had access to.

"We are very pleased it looks like the Government has recognised this."

The trust bottle stores would be open from 10am-6pm during the lockdown period, he said.

Despite the bottle stores staying open, the trust's restaurants and bars would be closed during the lockdown.

Ramsay said the trust would cover "100 per cent" of the wages and salaries of its staff during the four week lockdown.

He assumed the Government would provide the $585 weekly payment to its fulltime staff, as it was doing for the rest of the country's workforce in non essential businesses, but said the trust would top them up if it did not meet their normal wages.

Mataura Licensing Trust general manager Mark Paterson said it had also experienced record sales at its bottle stores on Monday.

"Bigger than any Christmas eve."

He was pleased licensing trust bottle stores could remain open around the country.

The Mataura Licensing Trust would open its stores, apart from several in Gore, and also on reduced hours during the lockdown.