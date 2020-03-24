Coronavirus: Tekapo pulls together to help the stranded prepare

The Tekapo community is pulling together to help those who are stranded due to Covid-19. (file photo)

The Tekapo community has come together, offering refuge to stranded tourists as outbound flights from New Zealand are cancelled.

As the country prepares to go into lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Lake Tekapo Holiday Homes co-owner Carrol Simcox said she had spoken to Tekapo policeman Constable Brad Morton about what she could offer following a number of enquiries from new, and existing tourists, that were unable to get home after air tickets were cancelled.

"They can't get their airlines to get any kind of clarity, some know their flights are confirmed for tomorrow or at the worst the next morning but others have had their tickets suspended and they don't know whether to get to Christchurch to self-isolate or hunker down. It's really stressful," Simcox said.

"We're lucky here because we're a small town and the properties are well spaced apart so it's an ideal place for them really, with full kitchens and laundries and whatnot, and the local supermarket will deliver if necessary."

She said a German mother and daughter had been staying and were at a loss with what was going on, especially with the mother in her 80s.

"I think once they get they're head around having to stay, and we're doing our best to make sure it doesn't cost a fortune, they'll be ok."

Simcox said rates for some of their houses were less than 50 per cent so they can make people reasonably comfortable.

She said MackenzieNZ is building a list of those offering isolation accommodation and other places could be found through the Facebook page Self-Isolation Accommodation Group NZ, but people will "need to move quickly".

"They need to have made their bookings or phone calls at the very worst, 5 o'clock tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon because after that the doors will close."

TETSURO MITOMO/FAIRFAX NZ Tekapo's Constable Brad Morton said many tourists have left to be near airports but he has been inundated with offers of support from locals. (file photo)

Discover Tekapo Accommodation owner Alexandra Gualter is also offering homes to those who have found themselves stranded.

"It is for tourists, but it's actually also workers who have been living here and have perhaps now been laid off and are looking for somewhere for the next four weeks," owner Alexandra Gualter said.

She said it is about providing options for people that are stuck, which is "really scary" for those with no home or family during these uncertain times.

"It's incredibly important that the community pulls together for everybody's wellbeing, and mental wellbeing," Gualter said.

"If you can help other people, it helps yourself as well."

Morton said Tekapo is a great community in times like this.

"I've been inundated with offers from locals saying they have a place available if people require it, at a significantly discounted rate and that has been really helpful," he said.

In recent days, Morton has been working to make sure residents and tourists are aware of, and prepared for, the activation of Covid-19 alert level four, which includes a lockdown of non-essential activities for a minimum of four weeks.

"At the moment I'm trying to get people into a position where they are comfortable for what could potentially be quite a long time but come midnight tomorrow [Wednesday] I'm going to be ensuring that the lockdown is being adhered to," Morton said.

He said the town had noticeably "emptied out" already, with tourists trying to base themselves closer to an international airport in case the opportunity arises for them to get on a flight home.