Warriors look for government help as NRL season suspended indefinitely

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

The Warriors will look for government help as New Zealand's only NRL club faces an uncertain future with the league being suspended indefinitely.

The government has announced a $12.1 billion support package to help businesses get though the coronavirus pandemic and Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club will be looking at whether this is a way to help them get through an uncertain future.

"Absolutely," George told Stuff on Tuesday outside Mt Smart Stadium in what will be the club's final press conference before the country goes into a four-week lockdown.

"I've heard the word multiplier. I think this club adds significant value to the economy with various streams.

"We take it very seriously, we do a lot of community work, a lot of work with our sponsors to promote the game as a whole in the sporting sector and we do a lot domestically throughout New Zealand, not just Auckland.

"So, in terms of the economy, we add a great deal of value and it's certainly something we will explore, like every other business would be around New Zealand.

"I've certainly got to applaud the government. What I understand and what I've heard, they've been very proactive and efficient with their feedback to businesses that might be struggling at present."

George said it felt inevitable that the decision to suspend the NRL season was coming.

On Monday evening it was confirmed that the current season would be suspended indefinitely as some states in Australia closed their borders, while New Zealand went into lockdown.

Abigail Dougherty Warriors CEO Cameron George says the financial implication of the NRL shutting down are massive.

"Yesterday the announcement from our prime minister, clearly put a lot of things in jeopardy," George said.

"The NRL obviously sourced their expert advice and that changed dramatically over the last 24 hours. That pointed in the direction of suspending the competition indefinitely."

The financial implications of the competition shutting down can't be understated, for the NRL as a whole and the Warriors, with $500million lost from TV revenue alone

"It's going to be massive," George said.

"It's devastating for our sport, devastating for New Zealand, devastating for our fans, members and sponsors.

"It's none more devastating to the players their families and our staff.

"We've worked really hard over the summer. We really wanted to have a big year this year for our fans.

"At the end of the day, to have that taken away from you in circumstances that are very sad for everyone around the globe at present is really challenging.

"The impact short and long-term on our club will be felt for a long time."

It will be the NRL and the Players Association who decide whether players will have to take pay cuts through this time and George said they're not yet talking about the club having to make people redundant.

"Our staff are being looked after," he said.

"Some are on leave, some are still here working with us as we tidy up over the next 24 hours so we're positive about what the outlook's going to be.

"We've got to have an environment that certainly supports our staff through this and our players through this and our families through this"

The NRL have said they will do all they can to stop clubs going to the wall, but it has been reported that there are only cash reserves for the the NRL to last for three months.

For the Warriors, it's fortunate that they're now solely owned by Mark Robinson and Autex, as it could have been disastrous if the Carlaw Heritage Trust through the Auckland Rugby League were still involved, as there would have been less chance of the club surviving this.

"We're a resilient group," George said.

"It's going to have impacts in various ways on the club.

"We've got great support from our loyal family of sponsors, fantastic support from our members and that's unwavering at the moment.

"We're working through all aspects of what it will look like."

The players will fly back from their base in Kingscliff on Tuesday and then spend 14 days in isolation, although players Wayde Egan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown as well as coach Justin Morgan have decided to stay with their families in Australia.