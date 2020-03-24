Coronavirus: Time running out for Kiwi travellers coming home as transit hubs locked down

Emirates will ground all flights after the United Arab Emirates government suspends all passenger flights from from Wednesday.

New Zealanders racing to get home as coronavirus sweeps the world are fast running out of options with airlines suspending services and international hubs becoming off limits to transit passengers.

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are off limits to non-residents wanting to enter or transit through their airports, as governments restrict movements to stop the spread of Covid-19. From Wednesday Hong Kong and Dubai will also be off limits for transit.

An industry source said options were fast running out for Kiwis wanting to get home.

"Eventually you will end up with people who can't repatriate because of all the border restrictions."

At midday Tuesday Transport Minister Phil Twyford said some of a $600 million aviation support package announced earlier in the week would include passenger repatriation.

Twyford said $330m of the aviation support package would be allocated to ensuring air freight capacity was available on key routes for at least the next six months.

The Government would also accept proposals on how airlines which operated those trade routes could work with Government to contribute to repatriation, he said.

Twyford said he had already seeing great examples of the sector working collaboratively.

"And I expect this to continue. We also expect some of these proposals to include repatriation of passengers."

In a press conference on Tuesday all of government controller John Ombler said New Zealanders overseas should start making contingency plans.

"We're asking them to make plans in case they cannot find flights home," Ombler said.

"Those New Zealanders should not rely solely on Government assisted flights."

The Government's safe travel website, which warned Kiwis to not travel overseas at this time, contained the most up to date information, he said.

The website says: "If you are still able to return home we encourage you to do so as soon as possible."

It says the ability of the Government to provide consular assistance may be limited due to restrictions on movement and other services.

New Zealanders overseas were encouraged to register on SafeTravel for updates.

"The options for New Zealanders to get home are reducing dramatically."

Air New Zealand and American Airlines are still operating some flights between Auckland and Los Angeles.

Transit through Hamad International Airport, Doha, was still an option subject to entry restrictions at a passenger's final destination.

Board of Airlines Representatives (Barnz) Justin Tighe-Umbers said travellers trying to catch flights to get home should be patient.

"There are currently still international flights in and out of the country," Tighe-Umbers said.

International visitors should connect with their embassies or high commissions to register their location and desire to be included in any flight that can get them home, he said.

Barnz' 28 member airlines would be looking closely at the commercial potential of using cargo as retaining a presence in New Zealand.

"But the reality is that some airlines have already left the country."

Others would follow and remaining flights would become fewer as days go by, he said.