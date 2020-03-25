Coronavirus: School's out for mother of five

Sarah Chapman has five children at home - including a 10-week-old - and was picking up work for the older ones.

Laptops, textbooks, milk and Weet-Bix - they all headed out the door as Kiwi schools prepare for lockdown.

They'll be completely closed from midnight Wednesday as the country starts four weeks of staying home, and the Easter holidays have been brought forward.

"Talk to this mum, who'll be at home with five kids," say teachers at Hamilton's Rhode Street School, who are lined up to hand out packs of resources - and kai - to pupils.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Mark James was one of the Rhode Street School teachers giving schoolwork packs to whānau on Tuesday.

The mum's name is Sarah Chapman, and she has three kids at school, one in daycare, and a 10-week-old baby.

At the moment, she has no idea what they'll do, but they've got devices at home, with heaps of learning options.

"It's rather strange. I mean, school holidays are coming up and we were supposed to be travelling to visit my parents."

Her partner's an essential worker, so it'll just be her and the kids "stuck at home".

Schools around the country are handing out packets to help keep children learning during this time.

Rhode Street School goes a step further, adding milk and Weet-Bix from breakfast club supplies the school now can't use.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF This is about doing education in new way, Rhode Street School principal Shane Ngatai says.

Rhode Street - and Fairfield College, over the river - are also sending Chromebook laptops home to families who don't have devices, so kids can hook into online learning.

That's the preferred method, Fairfield College principal Richard Crawford says.

"Once the lockdown starts, it's not like they can go anywhere to pick up some work ... whereas, digitally, we can just add."

Not everyone has internet access, though, and some teenagers say they prefer a paper copy, or it makes them more likely to do the work.

Some who show up at the schools are wary, sporting face masks or wrapped up in scarves or bandannas.

Others are more relaxed, greeting friends with an elbow bump in the street or chatting in foyers.

School from home wasn't such a popular idea for TC Wells' children: Boston, 8 and Leighta, 7, but he's planning to keep them busy.

"They would much rather be at school," Wells says.

"They're real outdoorsy and they don't like to be at home."

Their trip to Rhode Street School secures them a Chromebook - the kids hope to use it for maths games - work packs, and some long-life milk.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Fairfield College in Hamliton was handing out homework and laptops from the school hall to parents and students before the shutdown.

Some pupils can't wait to get stuck in, according to board chair and mum-of-two Cindy Campbell.

"[My eldest] tried to come home last night with his home pack to do work."

Parents seem upbeat, she says, but there's a sense of, oh my gosh, I'll have the kids home for four weeks by myself.

The pupils who don't have internet access are the biggest worry for associate principal and Year 7-8 teacher Jarrod Ngatuere.

Those who do can use Google Classroom, where he can see what kids are typing and answer their questions.

"It's not like in the class where I can be right there and have that face to face. It's distance, but it's something."

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF There were a couple of thick maths textbooks in the work Cary Terelmes was picking up for her daughters.

This is about doing education in new way, principal Shane Ngatai says.

There's a bit of flying the plane while building it, "but we know who the pilot is and everyone's on board doing all the good stuff".

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF "Once the lockdown starts, it's not like they can go anywhere to pick up some work," Fairfield College principal Richard Crawford says.

Across town at Fairfield College, Cary Terelmes emerges from the hall clutching maths textbooks and other work for daughters Tasha and Carly.

The school's doing a great job, she said.

The girls already have work organised - meant for a now-cancelled trip to the USA to see family - so this is a bit extra.

She doesn't expect them to have any problems studying from home, as they're already used to using online platform Education Perfect.

"We'll have at least one parent at home to give them a boot up the backside to make sure they do it."

Year 12 student Hannah Luke is less convinced about the new way of learning.

"I feel like I'm not going to end up doing it, because I'm just going to end up in bed all day," she says.

"It doesn't feel real."

Still, she and friends already have a group chat going, and plan to Facetime during lunch breaks.