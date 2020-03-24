Coronavirus: Drive-up virus testing clinics swamped by demand

Demand for coronavirus testing across the country has left queues of cars stretching hundreds of metres down the road to get into centres.

One of Auckland's five community-based testing centres, White Cross in St Lukes, was "under the pump" on Tuesday morning, with patients queueing in their cars at least 300 metres away.

In Hamilton, about 20 cars lined up before the Claudelands Event Centre clinic opened, only to later be told there was a three-hour wait.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The queue to get to the St Lukes community testing centre, at White Cross, went back about 300 metres on Tuesday morning, a witness said.

A passerby in Auckland said medical staff were turning people away from the centre - typically an accident and emergency centre - if they were not there to be tested.

The community based assessment centres (CBAC) were designed to take the load off general practices and emergency departments – and reduce exposure risk for healthcare workers.

The first community testing centre for coronavirus opened in Christchurch last week as part of a national roll-out, and were staffed by doctors and nurses from general practices.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The queue to get into the Covid 19 drive thru testing centre in St Lukes , in Auckland, stretches more than 300 metres.

On Tuesday, the line to get into the St Lukes testing centre was at a stand-still, a witness told Stuff.

Half a dozen medical staff could be seen in front of the practice, "fully kitted out" in suits, masks and gloves, approaching cars to speak with concerned patients.

One was going car to car, advising them to move out of the lane if they're weren't there to see a doctor "but nobody was moving", the witness said.

"They were completely under the pump there."

Many people pulling up to the testing centre were wearing masks in their cars, and some looked "quite panicked".

Some cars contained whole families, he said.

In Hamilton, more than a dozen cars - some packed with people - could be seen outside the clinic shortly before 8am.

One user said they were later told there was a three-hour wait to be tested.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Community-based testing centres have been rolled out across the country, in an effort to relieve pressure on GPs and emergency departments, but were "under the pump".

Dr Alastair Sullivan, director of urgent care at Tāmaki Health - which operates White Cross clinics - said there had been "steady demand" for testing at the St Lukes centre.

On Monday, the St Lukes community testing centre swabbed 200 people for Covid-19 who had been referred there by Healthline or their GP.

Staff were "managing well" with the demand, but Sullivan stressed only people referred to the centre should attend.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The lane was at a standstill of cars full of people trying to get tested.

Anyone else who turned up unexpectedly could not be swabbed, he said.

Those who needed to use the urgent care clinic were being redirected to White Cross in Ponsonby, which remained open to the public, he said.

More than 8300 New Zealanders had been tested for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.