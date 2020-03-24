Coronavirus: Auckland landlord wrongly repossesses property while tenants stuck in India

A group of Auckland landlords wrongly reclaimed a property while their tenants were stuck in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenants Agnes Chan Foon and Updeep Singh Minhas had "temporarily" returned to India to care for a sick relative.

The pair had sought to end their Mt Eden tenancy before they left, but landlords Sarah Hong, Peter Lim and Alison Lim, as trustees of the Hong Lim Trust, refused to let that happen without a medical certificate.

Google Maps/Supplied Tenants temporarily returned to India to care for a sick relative, but their landlord felt they had abandoned the flat (pictured).

Foon and Minhas told the Tenancy Tribunal in March their return to New Zealand was delayed by flight cancellations and restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The landlords took possession of the property at the end of January, claiming it had been abandoned because they did not know where Foon and Minhas were.

The Hong Lim Trust had applied for termination by abandonment, compensation for damage, cleaning and rubbish removal and changing the locks.

However, the Tenancy Tribunal noted the landlord had spoken to the tenants about their trip to India and there had been some emails between them while they were away, although the internet had been "patchy".

The tribunal found it was "entirely disingenuous" for the landlords to claim they were "completely unaware" of Foon and Minhas' location.

It concluded the pair had not abandoned the property and the Hong Lim Trust had no grounds to repossess it and had acted prematurely.

Foon and Minhas were ordered to pay their landlord $853.71 in rent arrears to January 30.

