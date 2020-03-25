Coronavirus: Disabled people placed at risk by lockdown process, lawyer says

Alarming stories are starting to emerge from the disabilities community, and its concerning disability rights lawyer Dr Huhana Hickey.

Hickey said an Auckland woman, who can't use her arms because she has cerebral palsy, had a disturbing supermarket experience.

The woman heard her daughter yell for help and turned to find the girl fending off an adult female who was stealing a french baguette and other items from their shopping trolley.

Another woman with learning disabilities, living alone and self-isolating, admitted thoughts of self-harm on social media. People in the disabilities community rallied to offer her support, keep her safe and reduce her fears.

"People want to exploit us and place us at risk," said Hickey. "We don't know what to do. I've been asking our government every day."

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Disability rights lawyer Dr Huhana Hickey said disabled people have been placed at risk by the government because not enough has been done to prepare them for Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Hickey believes the government hasn't done enough to help people with disabilities.

Many are trying to do their part by self-isolating so they don't use up valuable hospital space, said Hickey. But they aren't being given enough support at home. The health providers who deliver the services are trying to do all they can but the government needs to do more to help them.

"Disabled people have been placed at risk," said Hickey. "They should be maintaining our equipment and our essential staff which they can't do. It's the reality, we've been denied."

On Tuesday, Hickey had to put her five-day-a-week caregiver on paid leave because they can't get enough personal protection equipment (PPEs) to keep them all safe. Hickey will have to pay the caregiver from her own allocated needs assessment funding.

"Unless we can mask her, gown her, and glove her she can't come," said Hickey.

Hickey has multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair. She had a stoma put in recently but can't get any new catheters. They were meant to be delivered but haven't arrived yet.

Her wife Sophie, who has a heart condition, will have to care for Hickey at home in isolation. They'll manage, said Hickey, but she's worried other people with disabilities won't cope during the lock down.

For the past month, Hickey has been informing her disabilities network about what the government and other health services have been doing to prepare them.

"There has been almost no response," she said. "We've been pushing, pushing, pushing to try and prevent issues and deal with them early."

Last week, the Ministry of Health said the DHBs would provide protective gear for homecare services. But on Tuesday, Hickey was told the equipment would be supplied through a different channel.

"They're refusing our medical equipment, and our personal protection equipment," she said.

Caregivers were identified as essential personnel on Monday. But it's too late to help those who've already made difficult decisions about their care, said Hickey. It will become even harder for them during the lockdown.

"We're going to have disabled people completely isolated without caregivers," said Hickey.

CCS Disability Action NZ David Matthews

CCS Disability Action Chief Executive David Matthews provides care for 5000 people. Up to 300 of them are high needs patients.

He employs around 11,000 staff and is grateful the government has indicated disability service providers may be financially supported through the lock down.

Matthews is supportive of what the Ministry of Health has been able to do so far. But he does have some concerns.

He said getting their hands on protective equipment for caregivers from the district health boards has been patchy. CCS has enough for now but will run out.

"We need access to those resources. We are struggling in some parts of the country to do that."

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Dr Huhana Hickey said, "Why hasn't there been any priority around our needs and our rights? They know we're one of the high risk groups. Why have they not focused on us?"

Matthews said the Ministry of Health needs to intervene to release PPEs. "They're genuine needs, they're not just panic needs."

His organisation supports people to live in their own homes or with others. If he can't get enough resources to continue helping his clients they may need to be relocated to a residential home.

It's not something he wants to do but concedes, for some people with acute needs, it may be their only option.

"We just need to be careful we don't knee jerk a lot of decisions and end up with people having to go into residential settings because it's the easiest way to manage them in these challenging times," said Matthews.

People with disabilities often feel invisible, said Matthews. He calls it the invisibility of disability in our communities.

For some, who are already struggling with feeling isolated from their communities, the lock down will only reinforce the isolation, he said.

Now is the time for the public to help, Matthews said.

"We may see people in a wheelchair but that doesn't make them visible. What makes them visible is by having a conversation and offering support," he said.

"Obviously any contact now has to be socially responsible but it's not a reason to stop people from offering support. You just need to find a safe way to do it."

Hickey said it's not just the over 70s and those with health conditions at risk from the virus and social isolation.

"We've got people here struggling and there is no idea how serious it really is," said Hickey.

"Why hasn't there been any priority around our needs and our rights? They know we're one of the high risk groups. Why have they not focused on us?"

"It's just impossible. No one is taking it seriously."

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Self-isolation is more about taking a precautionary measure to protect against the spread of Covid-19. Keep yourself out of any situation where you come into face-to-face contact with others closer than 2 metres away.

The Ministry of Health acknowledges there is huge uncertainty within the disability and wider New Zealand community during this time.

A spokesperson said, the Ministry is actively working with the disability sector on a coordinated approach to ensure disabled people are looked after and kept safe in the coming months.

"We are very aware of the needs of the disability sector and those who rely on home care. We are working actively with homecare providers to ensure they can continue to safely provide the vital care and support they deliver."

The spokesperson said there is currently unprecedented demand for personal protection equipment.

"Covid-19 is likely to be with us for some months and it is important that we ensure the availability of supplies for the coming stages."

The Ministry is working to ensure the sustainability of PPE so it is available to those who need it now and in the future. It is establishing how much is available and setting up a process to centrally manage requests for the protective equipment.

The Ministry of Health released a number of resources online for people with disabilities to access.

