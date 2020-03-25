New Zealand in 'excellent position' to stop virus spread

David Hayman, of Massey University, supports the Government's actions in ramping up to alert level four.

​Coronavirus cases will continue to climb before the effect of the level four lockdown is obvious, but New Zealand is in a good position to stop the spread, an infectious disease expert says.

Massey University professor of infectious diseases ecology David Hayman said the Government's decision on Monday to go to alert level four was the right one.

He said people still needed to be prepared for an increase in infection, because cases were increasing outside New Zealand and there was probably some community transmission.

"Right now New Zealand is in an excellent position not to have many thousands of deaths and an overwhelmed healthcare service, which is what you're seeing elsewhere.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Don't be fooled by low case numbers, NZ on UK trajectory

* Stunning rise in coronavirus cases in Italy, no room for complacency in New Zealand

* Zoo animals susceptible to coronavirus, but outbreak unlikely

Ross Giblin Commuters on a quiet Porirua train on Wednesday.

"What you're seeing elsewhere is people putting in these really serious restrictions, in my opinion much too late, because there's a lag between your restrictions and people appearing in hospital, and that's why it's really important.

"It may seem that nothing's happening. If nothing happens in New Zealand, that's a good thing, [but] that doesn't meant you can relax until we've got through this four-week period."

Hayman said there would still be an increase in cases, but through testing, self-isolation and contact tracing further increases could be minimised.

He said there was evidence of community transmission, so stopping contact with others was the best way to stop the virus spreading and ease pressure on the health system.

"Given what we've seen from other countries, once you see evidence of community transmission, you get exponential growth and that puts huge pressure on everyone."

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF David Hayman says New Zealanders need to be prepared for an increase in coronavirus cases, although the Government's move to enforce a lockdown is the right one.

Hayman endorsed the safety measures of keeping two metres from others, washing hands and staying inside, which were enough to stop the virus.

"If you're infected and you're at home you're fine. If you're mildly unwell and you remain at home, the infection ends with you and that's crucial.

"What you're not doing is you're not infecting all those other people to infect all those other people, and in the weeks after and the weeks after.

"The speed at which the numbers increase is what's really overwhelming healthcare systems."

He said a huge amount of effort was going into designing a vaccine, with more than 30 being developed and one in human trials, but it would be a long process.