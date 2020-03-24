Coronavirus: The gears of Hamilton are winding down

Game Centre staff member Julia Jeanplong was taking every precaution to avoid contracting or conveying the coronavirus.

People around the country have been making last minute purchases, scurrying through the ever-emptying streets as they prepare to go into lockdown.

In central Hamilton, while most businesses, shops and eateries had already closed, there remained a palpable sense of urgency as the last vestiges of normal life were attended to: bills were paid, purchases made, and stock unloaded.

For others, the game was afoot.

Board and card games, that is. At Game Centre in Alexandra St there were plenty of customers streaming in, looking for creative ways to bide their time indoors.

"We are doing as much business today as what we usually do in a week," staffer Peter Holt said. "Everyone wants to stock up for the long haul. One thing we are selling a lot of today is jigsaw puzzles. It's something they can spend three hours on. It's a nice and chill and relaxing thing they can focus on."

Holt's fellow staffer Julia Jeanplong was cutting a striking figure in her mask and gloves, not unlike a fantasy character from one of the role-playing games stocked by the store.

"You have to take this seriously. I deal with a lot of people and I have a partner at home who works at a school and he deals with a lot of kids. It's all about taking a conscientious approach."

Among those stocking up on games to keep them entertained in the evenings was Fairview Downs couple Rebecca Powell and Mark Potroz.

"We have spent probably way too much on board games. These ones are great because you can turn it into a campaign if you want and make them last for days."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Adrian Richards was racing to track down every Lime Scooters in Hamilton.

Further down the road at the Hungry Eyes Cafe, director Yuli Lin and her partner Brendan Rivalin were giving away free coffees as they used up their stock - a gesture of largesse that was not lost on their caffeine-loving customers.

"We are running out of coffee and the milkman did not come today. We don't want to push it too far, but we know good coffee is important. It's precious, here in New Zealand."

The couple were hoping to avail themselves of whatever government subsidies were available to avoid going under, as was Meng Tek Ea, the owner of the Collingwood Bakery in Collingwood St.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Owners of Hungry Eyes cafe, Yuli Lin and Brendan Rivalin, were giving away free coffees as they used up their excess beans and milk.

Ea was also divesting his store of wares in the face of the looming shutdown.

"We will still be open tomorrow for half the day and then we close. If some food is left over we will give it away to our friends. Some people have been coming in and buying 20 pies, because they are stockpiling."

Would he manage to make ends meet during the lockdown?

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Collingwood Bakery owner Meng Tek Ea wanted to ensure every item of food he had in stock was destined for someone.

"I don't know. I have no idea."

Also racing around town was Adrian Richards and his team from Lime Scooters, picking up the two-wheeled vehicles and loading them into the back of a truck to put into storage.

Richards, who was in Collingwood St when he was happened upon by Stuff, didn't really have time to talk.

"We have 550 scooters we need to pick up all around Hamilton. Excuse us, we got to go," he shouted, before going.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Mark Potroz and Rebecca Powell were stocking up on games.

At Garden Place, Helen Ransteed​ and Jim O'Brien​ had the grassy expanse to themselves as the central city emptied of people shortly after midday.

O'Brien says it feels as if society is on the verge of something momentous.

"I was walking around this morning and people continued to greet each other and there was this nice sense of comradery but you could also sense people's apprehension," he said.

"It's like we're on the edge of something massive."

Ransteed, a nurse, fears for people living alone.

"I worry for those who will become isolated because that can lead to people becoming depressed and fearful."

Across the city, at the Hamilton Gardens, Waikato's most popular tourist attraction was almost empty of people.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Helen Ransteed and Jim O'Brien had Hamilton's Garden Place to themselves as the city emptied of pedestrians after midday.

Friends Brandon De La Cruz and Ruth Friedlander said it was eerie to see the gardens practically deserted.

De La Cruz is unable to find a flight back home to the United States but feels safe in New Zealand.

"I have more confidence in the Government in New Zealand than I do in my Government back home," he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF American Brandon De La Cruz says he feels safe being in New Zealand during the coronavirus emergency.

German tourists Hannes Roehner​ and Marie Kuehnel​ arrived in New Zealand in August and originally planned to fly home in May but have had their flights cancelled.

Family back home said the German Government might put on flights in the next month for Germans stuck abroad.

The couple plan to drive to Auckland, where they've booked an apartment, and will stay there during the lockdown period.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF German tourists Hannes Roehner and Marie Kuehnel are planning to drive to Auckland and will stay in an apartment during the lockdown period.

"It is a scary time but at least being in New Zealand, with not many people, you have a chance to isolate yourself," Roehner said.

"We have peace of mind in New Zealand."

