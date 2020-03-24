Coronavirus: Parliament will close until late-April, replaced with Simon Bridges-chaired select committee

Simon Bridges will chair a special select committee examining the Government's response to coronavirus as Parliament itself is closed for over a month.

Speaker Trevor Mallard announced the decision of Parliament's bi-partisan select committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Parliament will adjourn until April 28 after a special sitting session on Wednesday to enact the change.

The select committee will meet as a quasi-replacement for Parliament in order to hold the Government to account.

The business committee decision was made on a consensus-basis. Every party in Parliament has representation on the committee.

The committee will likely meet on the mornings of Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Mallard said.

"This will run for the next four or five weeks at least. This will be a committee that sits remotely and will be chaired by the leader of the opposition or his nominee," Mallard said.

The select committee would have the "unusual powers" usually reserved for the Privileges Committee to demand people and documents appear before the committee.

It would be livestreamed to the public and would not necessarily meet in Parliament itself, with most participants expected to videocall in using the service Zoom.

"There is no reason for any member to be there," Mallard said.

Bridges said his first preference was to keep Parliament running but the businesss committee had come to a "good outcome" which would still provide scrutiny of the government.

Bridges said the scrutiny from the select committee would be key to ensure the Government keeps it game up.

"I don't say that as a criticism, I just think scrutiny improves things," Bridges said.

"That scrutiny function will be constructive and could add to a confidence in New Zealanders about what is happening right now."

ACT AGAINST PARLIAMENT SHUTTING

Act leader David Seymour said he was considering voting against the motion to adjourn the House as he was uncomfortable with Parliament shutting down - particularly electorate offices.

"Although the Business Committee today came to a compromise that will allow the Opposition to continue to hold the Government to account, it's worrying that the Government wishes to shut down Parliament," Seymour said.

He was supportive of the move to level 4 but thought the Government still needed to be held to account.

"New Zealanders have just faced the greatest peacetime loss of civil liberties in our history, and it is possible we may not have an election this year. ACT believes there should be a Question Time and local electorate offices should remain open," Seymour said.

He was supportive of the design of the select committee.