Coronavirus: Josh Morris' dire warning to NRL players: 'I could be on the tools by the end of the year'

New Sydney Roosters recruit Josh Morris admits he "may end up on the tools" by the end of the year if the shutdown of the game continues long enough.

The NRL decided its season couldn't continue on Monday with league bosses confirming all matches will be suspended indefinitely.

While most in the NRL can attest to being severely impacted by the shutout, Morris has had a particularly bumpy ride during the the 2020 season.

GETTY IMAGES NRL star Josh Morris says he could be working as a tradie by the end of the year.

After training the entire off season with Cronulla, the former representative star was released by the Sharks after just two weeks into the season following their loss to the Storm, to join his brother Brett at the Roosters.

The Sharks needed to free up some money in their salary cap which was already thin due to the club's self-reported breaches in 2018.

The Roosters offered up an undisclosed sum to sweeten the deal for Cronulla, and Morris thought he was certain to play out his NRL career alongside his twin brother.

Morris arrived at Roosters headquarters for the first time on Monday morning, just 36 hours after playing his last game for Cronulla. The premiers were looking to plug him in on the left side, allowing Brett to return to his usual position on the right wing outside Joseph Manu for Friday night's clash with South Sydney.

But instead of helping his new team try and record their first win of the season, Morris was confronted with the idea of his career possibly being over.

The 33-year-old winger said his first day at the Roosters came to an abrupt end.

"I had a pretty long day getting to know all the boys, then at 5.30pm last night we had a meeting and we got told the season was being suspended," Morris told Triple M.

"We are just waiting on advice from the head and obviously the club to see what to do moving forward, like everyone we will probably be in isolation of some sort."

The former NSW winger said everyone in the game will have to face the reality of pay cuts which could hurt younger players more. He also said he faces the "very real prospect" of finishing the year in the workforce.

"I think for the younger players coming through, they are probably living month to month on their pay check," Morris said.

"For myself I have played the game long enough to have some money put away but I also have mortgages that I have to pay as well.

"I'm doing a carpentry course at TAFE at the moment and I could end up on the tools at the end of the year, it's a very real prospect."

