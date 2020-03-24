Coronavirus: Southland businesses confused

﻿Many Southland businesses are confused as to whether they fit into the essential services category that can stay open during the next month of lockdown, the Chamber of Commerce says.

Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the office had received about 40 calls from businesses about the issue on Tuesday.

Several electricians had rung asking if they could continue to do work at dairy sheds which had been deemed essential services.

The Government's updated list appears to give more clarity around the issue.

On the essential services list is any entity involved in building and construction related to essential services and critical infrastructure; and any entity involved in building and construction required immediately to maintain human health and safety at home or work.

Carey said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was to put up an 0800 number on Tuesday evening so businesses could ring and clarify whether or not they were deemed as essential services, or whether they could continue doing work for essential services.

Many businesses were still trying to organise working from home, instead of the office, during the lockdown period, Carey said.

Those businesses who would continue working from home, instead of the office, would include some accountants and legal firms, she said.

"Though the country is locking down it doesn't mean every business [not on the essential service list] is shut."

"There's plenty of businesses shutting down their physical sites who will still be working from home.

"That means the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors will be the hardest hit, they can't run a restaurant from home."

The chamber was calling on Southland businesses who would continue working from home to add their names to a rollcall on the Chamber's Facebook page.

This would allow Southlanders to see what businesses they could still support during the lockdown, even if their physical addresses were closed.

Among the businesses looking to see what work they could do remotely was boatbuilding company Stabicraft.

A memo the company has released says any of its boats not shipped before the lockdown cutoff date would remain "as is" until staff can return to the workforce.

However, the company is evaluating what support services can work remotely.