Coronavirus: Foreign Minister Winston Peters urges Kiwis overseas to take shelter as PM warns there will be no way home

New Zealanders stranded overseas are now being urged to stay where they are as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns some Kiwis will be trapped overseas.

Meanwhile, temporary visas in New Zealand are being automatically extended until late September, with travellers whose visas expire before April 1 allowed to remain if they are unable to leave the country.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus press conference, Ardern said it would simply not be possible for many Kiwis to return as transit hubs shut down, despite the Government's best efforts.

The Government had still maintained and supported Air New Zealand to guarantee certain routes but that required them being able to transit through countries and some traditional routes through Asia had ended, she said.

"It is becoming harder if not impossible in some areas."

"If we have no ability to transit through a country on the way back to New Zealand then it becomes very difficult to bring people home."

Going forward, there would be people who wont' get home - even with the Government's best efforts, she said.

The links back to New Zealand were reducing, the ability to transit through countries and in some cases they had dried up entirely, she said.

"So yes we are working to deal with those who are returning in the safest way possible for all New Zealanders, but there are some who won't make it back…

"It is becoming harder, if not impossible, in some areas, but there were windows of opportunity that we have hoped New Zealanders would have used."

She confirmed the Government was also looking into quarantining Kiwis returning from overseas, she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters encouraged the tens of thousands of New Zealanders travelling abroad to now consider sheltering in place, in light of Covid-19.

Last week Peters said more than 80,000 Kiwis could be left stranded if they did not come home immediately as commercial flights started to dry up.

There were about 17,000 registered travellers and others who were making contact, he said.

"Since 18 March, we have been warning New Zealanders offshore that the window for flying home was closing," Peters said. "A week later, it has now almost completely closed."

It had become very difficult to return to New Zealand from all around the world, Peters said.

"Many of the hubs we usually rely on to get home are no longer available, as countries such as Singapore prevent transits by foreign nationals through their airports. We must recognise that measures like these are part of the international effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"We are reaching a point where the best option for most New Zealanders offshore is to shelter in place, by preparing to safely stay where they are. This includes following the instructions of the local authorities and the advice of the World Health Organisation."

Winston Peters said New Zealanders offshore had been warned to return when the window for flying was closing. It had now almost completely closed and he urged New Zealanders overseas to shelter in place.

The few Kiwis who still had the option to return to New Zealand should continue to work with their airlines to seek flights as a matter of absolute urgency, he said.

"The feasibility of Government-assisted departure flights was being considered, but there were no guarantees they would be possible in the extremely complex and rapidly changing global situation, he said.

The Government remained committed to helping New Zealanders overseas and consular assistance would be provided wherever possible, he said.

Christchurch writer and theatre practitioner Andrew Todd, who has been living in Montreal, Canada for about two and a half years, was hopeful he could fly back to New Zealand on a flight he has booked for Saturday.

"I want to come home, but it is not the end of the world if I have to stay here."

He did not book a flight earlier because he was reluctant to "upend the life I built here". Shutdowns seemed a long way off when he booked the flight five days ago, Todd said.

The situation was stressful, he said.



"I have not been sleeping and I have been trying to get work done, but I have been spending all my time refreshing news sites and trying to work out how my situation is changing."

Peters said all New Zealanders overseas should register their details on SafeTravel, and review the website regularly for the most up to date advice for New Zealanders overseas.

When asked if the Government would consider putting on flights if commercial airlines shut down, he said they were looking at the scale of what they have to deal with now. "But in terms of what you call Plan B, of course we are putting work into that."

"Put it this way, we are considering every option now."

This week All of Government Controller John Ombler said the Defence Force and Air New Zealand were standing by to undertake mercy flights - to do what they could with requests to help New Zeaalnders, he said.

The SafeTravel website said it recognises that not all New Zealanders who want to return home will be able to do so, and that it may be distressing for them, their whānau and friends.

"The situation is reaching a point where the best option for New Zealanders who cannot return home may be to start preparing to safely stay where they are."

The international situation was complex and changing quickly, and some things were out of its control.

Assisted departure flights should not be relied upon to get home, the website said.

"New Zealanders who want to return home should work with their travel agents and airlines to discuss their options as a matter of urgency, as the availability of flights is reducing. New Zealanders overseas should also check their insurance policy and talk to their insurance provider to see what assistance they may be eligible for."

"If you to remain overseas despite our advice, note that the ability of the New Zealand Government to provide consular assistance may be limited due to restrictions on movement and other services."

SafeTravel advice for New Zealanders who are not returning home:

Follow the advice of local authorities.

Find suitable accommodation.

Take care to minimise your risk of exposure to Covid-19 and follow the advice of WHO and Ministry of Health. Make sure you have access to enough medication if you are abroad for longer than planned.

Keep your family and friends regularly informed of your plans and well-being.

Monitor local media for developments.

Be prepared for logistical and financial disruption. Make sure you can access money to cover emergencies and unexpected delays. New Zealanders facing financial hardship overseas should seek assistance from family or friends or contact their bank in the first instance. Check with your insurance provider to see if they can help.

Be ready to comply with local isolation or quarantine requirements and to rely on the local health system. Find out how to access health care in case it becomes necessary to do so.

Contact your nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate.