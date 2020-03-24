Coronavirus: Childcare fees waived during lockdown, centres confirm

Childcare fees are expected to be waived across the country, while the nation heads into a four week lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the nation's alert level had been raised to level three, rising again to level four in 48 hours, as 36 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand. That number went up by 40 new cases on Tuesday.

This meant all education institutions would be closed from 11.59pm on Wednesday, including daycare and early childcare education centres.

LA REL EASTER/UNSPLASH Early Childhood Centres will waive all fees during the nation's four-week lockdown, as per Ministry of Education advice.

Ministry of Education advises, because childcare fees are a private arrangement between each centre and its parents, it's up to each centre provider to make the final decision.

Kindercare Learning Centre, which has centres in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton, has confirmed it will not be charging parents fees during the four week period.

"We are unable to provide a service so we don't think it's appropriate to charge people," a spokesman said.

Chief executive Kelly Wendelborn said, in a letter to all parents, she wanted to assure families that "no fees will be charged" and those who have paid in advance, will have this amount held in credit until the centre reopens.

Early Childhood Council chief executive Peter Reynolds said the waiving of fees echoes the advice given from his council.

"Under any other situation a level of fee would expect to be paid. But this is a unique and special situation," Reynolds said.

Government support is available and there is the promise of more to come, he said.

"The recommendation is for centres to support their parents."