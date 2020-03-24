Passenger from coronavirus-struck cruise ship Ruby Princess dies

A female passenger who was on board a cruise ship which had docked in New Zealand has died from Covid-19.

The woman in her 70s was transported directly to hospital from the Ruby Princess that docked in Sydney on March 19. She passed away in hospital this morning.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Passengers from the cruise ship Ruby Princess were allowed to wander Wellington this month.

The Ruby Princess visited Fiordland, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington and Napier. It was supposed to arrive in Tauranga on Monday morning but was re-directed to Australia, bypassing its visits to Tauranga and Auckland.

More than 50 people from New Zealand were among the 4000 passengers and crew on cruise ship.

Although 13 people were swabbed, about 2700 passengers were able to walk around Wellington and visited popular tourist sites.

While in Wellington, there were a small number of passengers on board at the time with flu-like symptoms, and five passengers were tested in Wellington for Covid-19 on March 14, the Ministry of Health said.

"These people never left the ship in Wellington. The results from those tests were negative," the Ministry said.

"Any passengers on the cruise, who have since returned to New Zealand, would be covered by the requirement since 15 March for all travellers returning to New Zealand to go into self-isolation for 14 days."

New South Wales Health said the woman "was one of the initial three passengers who were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive following testing of retained specimens from onboard the Ruby Princess".

She is the seventh person in NSW and the eighth person in Australia to die with coronavirus.

- with Sydney Morning Herald