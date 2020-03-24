Coronavirus: Sealord offers seasonal work to people whose jobs have been affected

Fishing company Sealord is inviting people looking for work due to the coronavirus pandemic to join them for the approaching hoki season.

Chief operating officer Doug Paulin said as a food producer, Sealord's factory and vessel operations could continue for the foreseeable future as an essential service.

However, due to a lack of seasonal workers travelling to New Zealand, the Nelson-based company has been having difficulty filling roles for hoki season, Sealord's busiest time of year.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Based at Port Nelson, Sealord catches 30 percent of the hoki quota and employs more than 300 seasonal workers to fill temporary land-based factory roles and jobs on-board fishing vessels from May to September.

Hoki is one of the most commercially valuable fisheries in New Zealand, with a market value of more than $232 million.

Paulin said visitors on temporary work permits have traditionally made up the shortfall in the local workforce. "This year, we have been reaching out to other industries struggling to provide work for their staff," he says.

"It's a good solution for all parties. We're looking for keen, reliable people and offering options for businesses impacted by covid-19 that want to hold on to their staff, but just don't have the work for them at the moment.

"Over the last few weeks, we've been in contact with the Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from the forestry, horticulture and hospitality industries," Paulin said.

Sealord is looking for people with a range of skills, including good hand-eye coordination and the ability to stand in a production line for an eight-hour shift in the company's grading and packaging plant.

There are two shifts available for these positions, a day and an afternoon rotation that starts at 4pm. Roles for forklift operators, commercial cleaners and people with filleting experience are also available.

For more information about these jobs and how to apply, see www.sealord.com/nz/careers/.

Paulin said as a food manufacturing business, the company had high standards of care through health and safety practices.

"Now we have introduced a raft of extra measures in response to Covid-19.

"Just some of these include increasing physical distance between employees on the assembly line in our factories, severely restricting access to our site and carrying out health and travel screening of employees and new recruits before any fishing trips depart."

