Sir Tim Shadbolt's deputy to take reins at meetings through Covid crisis

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt at an extraordinary Invercargill City Council meeting held at the Civic Theatres Victoria Rooms. The change of venue allowed councillors and public to have a safe distance of space around them, due to Covid 19.

Sir Tim Shadbolt's deputy will take the reins at meetings as the Invercargill City Council encourages its 73-year-old mayor to remain in isolation.

The Invercargill City Council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday where it discussed plans to get through the nation-wide lockdown, which is in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Government has already asked people over 70 years of age to remain at home, as well as people who have any pre-existing health conditions and might put them at risk.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley presented a report which highlighted ways the councillors could continue to operate during the lockdown.

The report suggested a Committee of Council be set up, which will include all councillors and the mayor.

The committee will have most of the powers of council, but it will require fewer councillors for a quorum.

Just two members need to be physically present, and others being present by video.

Hadley suggested deputy mayor Toni Biddle take on the chairperson role for the committee, given she would likely be physically present at meetings.

"I'm aware that we have councillors in the age bracket that the Government is urging, I don't want to use the word instructing, but it seeks that you role model the appropriate behaviours," Hadley said.

Biddle said she was uncomfortable with the situation.

"I have spoken to his worship about this and we are both slightly uncomfortable about it, to be honest. We have had a discussion and we believe unity at this time is the best way forward," Biddle said.

"I want to make it very clear, as the deputy mayor in no way shape or form I am taking his worship's position as the mayor. He is our civic leader and I will be updating him morning and night."

Cr Ian Pottinger supported the council leading by example and asking those aged 70 and over to remain at home whatever their role was.

"I'm not being condescending, we are seeing everywhere, the radio, the TV, and other media, we need to be mindful of [those that over 70].

"It doesn't mean they can't still participate."

Cr Nobby Clark also spoke in favour of ensuring older councillors, and those with health issues, remained at home.

"[For the Mayor] to be here would give the wrong message to the community."

Another recommendation, as part of the council's Covid response, was that council delegates to the chief executive all of the council's powers, duties, and responsibilities that the council can lawfully delegate to officers.

It is in place, in case for whatever reason during the coming weeks, the council can not meet.

It was also proposed that there is an increase of delegation to the chief executive for unbudgeted expenditure of up to $500,000.

"Do I believe it will be necessary, I severely hope not. But I'm endeavouring to provide the flexibility for the Invercargill City Council to provide the essential services and keep things going that need to be kept going," Hadley said.