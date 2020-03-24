Coronavirus: Faith in Jesus and Jacinda in Orewa after community transmission

Mary Dewhurst wants to pray during the lockdown and deliver lunch to the door of an elderly friend.

The line outside Kiwibank​ in Orewa was sneeze and sniffle-free, customers hopefully dispersed enough anyway to stop coronavirus-infected droplets sparking a new local outbreak.

If any of them in the seaside town north of Auckland on Tuesday were worried about the new community transmission case here, they were doing a good job of masking it.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Supervisor Maui Morgan, off work for the lockdown, says authorities must monitor Covid-19 testing thoroughly.

Two hours after a Government press conference revealed the case — an Orewa man who'd been away on tour in Milford Sound before testing positive along with his partner — it fell on Stuff to break the news to some locals.

"Oh my God," Mary Dewhurst said.

"I wouldn't have come down here," Colleen Robertson added. "I would've stayed in Silverdale."

The man who tested positive, and his partner, are reportedly in self-isolation.

After some initial utterings of shock, everyone in Orewa who spoke to Stuff was otherwise calm. And all had made plans for the looming lockdown.

Most expressed faith in Jacinda Ardern. Some expressed faith in Jesus.

1 NEWS Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 40 new cases on March 24.

"I will do my best and the Lord will do the rest," said Sharon, who didn't want her last name used. Sharon's main concern was whether banks would stay open or not.

"I thought Jacinda said the banks were open, so I though that meant branches, but apparently not."

In the lockdown lexicon, banks provide "essential services", but many branches will close on Thurdsay when the country's maximum Covid-19 alert level kicks in.

Asked what she thought of the local community transmission case, Sharon shrugged her shoulders.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Orewa locals formed an orderly queue outside the Kiwibank branch.

"I take precautions. I'm not silly."

But she hated the pandemic's dehumanising effects. "It troubles me, no hugging, because I'm a very huggy person."

She was bemused at people who panic-buy booze and toilet paper.

"It's fair to have limits, especially on things like toilet paper, which people are going nuts about."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Yvonne Rameka, an LDS church member, says food storage is important in her religion so she's already made preparations for the national lockdown,

Sharon had 12 rolls and didn't need more. "I live on my own, for crying out loud." How much toilet paper does one person need, she asked?

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man with a face mask at the ASB branch asked a staffer stationed outside, in broken English, for something about mortagage holidays.

It was then that Dewhurst approached, curious about the media interest.

Told of the community transmission, she voiced dismay about the pandemic "on our doorsteps already".

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Colleen Robertson, not delighted about the Orewa local transmission case, says the national lockdown is the right one - and could've been made come even sooner.

But as with other locals, the impending lockdown was no surprise to her.

Some thought the shutdown was launching 24 hours sooner, at 11.59pm Tuesday, rather than the same time Wednesday.

"I'm praying — I'm a Catholic —- to make sure everybody's fine," Dewhurst said.

She works for a retailer dubbed non-essential under the new Covid lexicon.

As well as praying during the four-week lockdown, she will deliver lunches to an elderly friend's door, observing physical distancing.

Dewhurst, a local of 32 years, said aspects of the pandemic were a "disaster" but advised people: "Don't stress. And be calm and cool, and relax."

In the Kiwibank queue, Maui Morgan said he and his wife would be home during the lockdown and had enough food and water ready.

"We're actually working in Puhoi, on the motorway," said Morgan, a supervisor originally from Otaki on the Kapiti Coast, 600km south.

"Our crews have all been shut down and sent home. I'm coming in to transfer some funds."

Some of Morgan's staff have already left, driving or flying to hometowns as far away as the South Island.

Morgan said his current work was deemed non-essential, as highway projects nationwide shut down.

The community deserved to know about local transmission cases, he added. "They should inform everybody and monitor the testing."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Orewa Beach was quieter than usual, one visitor said as New Zealand geared up for an unprecedented lockdown.

Forty new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by 10am Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said.

More than 8300 lab tests were finished by the end of Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, New Zealand had 155 probable coronavirus cases, 142 of them confirmed positive.

Yvonne Rameka was a few spots ahead of Morgan in the queue.

"We're pretty much self-isolating at the moment. I've come out to buy a stamp," she said. The purchase was for a friend who was very ill, she said.

Rameka, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member, wasn't worried about the lockdown, because she'd prepared.

"We've got enough food to last us a couple of weeks. I haven't been panic-buying."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF No rush on the banks, just a few people with questions, none seemingly related to the local coronavirus case.

Her Mormon​ church members are encouraged to prepare food reserves for emergencies anyway, in a tradition known in the US as "food storage".

Rameka said it was important authorities told local neighbourhoods about community transmission cases.

She urged the Government to further educate "those who aren't doing what they should be doing" during the crisis.

Nearby, Colleen Robertson said she supported Monday's lockdown decision. "I think Jacinda's done really well. She's kept us informed and she's level-headed."

Apart from wishing she'd known earlier about the new coronavirus case, Robertson seemed in good spirits.

"I've just been for a walk on the beach. But I don't walk with anybody."

On the long, broad, golden Hibiscus Coast beach, just three or four joggers, two people walking dogs, and one or two others were visible on an afternoon where the temperature rarely dipped below 19 degrees Celsius.

Five teenagers played basketball nearby. An occasional police car cruised down the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Robertson suggested Kiwis would get through the national lockdown. In fact, she would've been fine with Ardern announcing the lockdown earlier.

"Other than not going to work, it's all right."