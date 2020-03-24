Coronavirus: Wellington bus and rail services free until June

Wellington buses and trains will be free until June, Metlink says. (File photo)

Wellington bus and rail services will be free until June, while e-scooters will be pulled from the streets during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Public transport will continue to be available for essential service workers and to allow people to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities.

The decision to remove costs was part of Metlink's national response to Covid-19 Alert Level Four, its general manager Scott Gallacher said.

Buses will move to Sunday timetables from Wednesday, with passengers no longer boarding from the front door.

Rail services will move to a special weekend timetable, however the Melling line will not be running. The Wairarapa line will be replaced by buses from Thursday, with additional services added to the line.

Rail passengers will need to board the rear carriages, reserving the front carriages for the train crew.

Ferries will not run during the shutdown expected to last at least four weeks, Metlink says.

The Cable Car has ceased operating until further notice, "principally because patronage has dropped dramatically", Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said.

E-scooters will be removed from city streets from Wednesday as they were deemed "as a high risk" in potentially spreading Covid-19, Foster added.

E-scooter company Flamingo has announced it was pausing its operations in Wellington from Wednesday.

"Our decision to temporarily close is in line with the recent Government announcement. With safety our top priority, we understand and support the measures being put in place to address Covid-19.

"It is important to follow government guidelines in relation to your own health," a post on the Flamingo app read.

Jump scooters - which is run by Uber - has been approached for comment.