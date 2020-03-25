Coronavirus: Justice Minister Andrew Little says split families should continue shared custody of children

Parents who have shared custody arrangements for their children must adhere to the agreements during the four weeks New Zealand is shutdown, both the Family Court and Justice Minister Andrew Little say.

Separated parents should continue to share custody of their children during the coronavirus shutdown, if they live in the same town or city.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the four-week self-isolation order, beginning Wednesday night, will be no excuse for parents to renege on child custody arrangements — meaning children will have to move between homes.

"I would really hope in these very extraordinary, difficult circumstances that people will kind of look beyond their own immediate kind of feelings, and think about everybody - their child, the other parent, and most importantly the community," Little said.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has backed the Family Court's insistance that child custody arrangements be maintained, saying parents cannot use a coronavirus shutdown as an excuse to deny a child switch homes.

The Principal Family Court Judge, Jacquelyn Moran, said on Tuesday evening that children in the same towns or cities can move between homes if it does not compromise the health of their families.

Children should not move between homes if they are unwell, if someone in the home is unwell, or if someone in the home has been overseas or is deemed a close contact of a confirmed or possible Covid-19 case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said families who live in seperate homes must maintain tight "bubbles" of self-isolation to reduce transmission of coronavirus.

Parents who share custody, but live in different towns or cities, should not move between homes. The same applied for the school holidays, brought forward for the lockdown period.

Stuff has heard from parents concerned about how child custody arrangements would be managed under lockdown. One father, who asked not to be named, said his ex-wife had decided their children would not not leave her home - despite an existing arrangement.

Little said it was not for parents to "unilaterally" make such decisions.

"It's not their job to do that, they should be concerned in terms of if there's any sickness in the other household, but for the sake of the mental health of the child, and both parents, it's important that those shared parenting agreements proceed as agreed, wherever possible and without compromising the lockdown arrangements.

"And difficult though it may be, they do need to find it within themselves to talk to the other parent, even if through somebody else, to try and get a good understanding of what's going on."

Little said parents were anxious about the arrangements under lockdown, and Wednesday was already a day when many children were due to move between homes.

The Family Court registry will remain open to receive applications from parents in dispute, he said.

"Parents who are party to parenting agreement will just have to be patient and be understanding ... But if push comes to shove, the Family Court is there ... I just really hope we could avoid it."

Judge Moran, in a statement issued on Tuesday night, said parents "must put aside their conflict at this time and make decisions that are in the best interests of the child and their families and the wider community".

Children should move between homes in private vehicles, and be accompanied by an adult.

The court expected that children who were unable to move between homes would be permitted generous use of phones and social media to keep in contact with their other parent.