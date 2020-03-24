Coronavirus: Anxious callers heap pressure on 111

To prevent overloading emergency services and 111 call takers, the 105 line and a new coronavirus email service are available to New Zealanders.

After the emergency 111 line faced heavy pressure on Tuesday, police have asked the public to use the service only for emergency calls or life-threatening situations.



"We understand that Covid-19 is having a significant impact on members of our community, and many people are feeling very anxious and unsettled," Superintendent Dave Trappitt said on Tuesday night.

Trappitt, the National Manager for Communication Centres, said it was "absolutely vital" people called 111 for emergencies only. These emergencies included if someone was badly injured or in danger, or a serious risk to life or property existed.

Examples included a house fire, or when a crime was being committed and offenders were present or had just left. And people aware of a "major public inconvenience" such as a tree blocking a road could also call 111.

Trappitt said anyone with concerns about people self-isolating should email NHCCselfisolation@health.govt.nz.



"All other matters should be reported to police either by online reporting, or by calling 105," Trappitt added.

He also urged people to keep an eye out for official messages using the term "Unite against Covid-19" on social media and website channels.

As part of New Zealand's efforts to defeat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the Government launched a website called Unite against Covid-19 at https://covid19.govt.nz/.

And a new coronavirus alert system will ramp uo to its maximum, Level 4, at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

From then, only people deemed essential workers, a list of which can be found on the government's Covid-19 website, may go to work and all non-essential businesses must close.

