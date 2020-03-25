Coronavirus: Here's what you can do today that you can't tomorrow

Dairies will stay open, but liquor stores and The Warehouse will close to the public.

From Wednesday at 11.59pm New Zealand is officially on lockdown.

That means we're all going to be stuck inside, working from home, entertaining our children, doing puzzles, or likely watching a lot of Netflix.

So what can you do today that you definitely can't do on Thursday? We've put together some options below.

GOING OUTSIDE

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF People enjoying a walk along the coastal walkway in New Plymouth before the Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions come in.

A key message from the Government during the level 4 four-week lockdown is encouraging people to stay home and stay local.

But this will mean different things to different people depending on where you live.

For those in rural New Zealand, Wednesday might be your last chance to go for a decent drive or visit the beach.

People are encouraged to do exercise during the lockdown period - such as going for a walk, run or bike ride. Exercise is good for your mental health and wellbeing. But a good deal of common sense applies here.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Orewa beach is already looking a bit less crowded as people head indoors and stay away from public places amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

During lockdown, you're not allowed to spend the day at the beach with your mates. You're expected to stay local and maintain the rules of social distancing - 2 metres between you and another person.

For some North Shore residents in Auckland, going for a short walk down by your local beach would likely be fine. But for those in land-locked Palmerston North, there isn't a local beach close by.

The nearest beach would be Himatangi and then Foxton, but driving there from the city would likely be seen as non-essential travel.

To be clear, the government's Covid-19 website states that vulnerable people in particular should stay at home and self-isolate. All people should stay within their local, home area.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF A surfer pictured at Fitzroy Beach on Tuesday morning.

If you're wanting to go for a decent drive - today's the day to do it. But remember, stay away from any crowds, keep safe, keep your distance from others and keep in mind good hygiene.

From Thursday, you have to stay local and with those you are in self-isolation with already.

For parents trying to entertain their kids over the next four weeks, a teddy bear hunt has been set up to provide some entertainment.

Surfers are apparently still going to be allowed to hit the waves. But again, common sense applies - avoid crowds, keep trips short and stay safe.

Surfing clubs across the country are urging wave riders to be vigilant and mindful during the coronavirus lockdown to avoid the closure of beaches.

LOTTO

Lotto will carry on, but during the lockdown period tickets can only be bought online. There will be no in-store sales from 11.59pm Wednesday.

Lotto is also unable to conduct live Lotto draws after Wednesday. Instead it will hold computer generated draws, with the winning Lotto, Powerball, and Strike numbers drawn under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

"Lotto NZ has a well-tested and sophisticated computer generated draw process, which was used for the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw on 26 October 2019 when the live draw was unable to go ahead at TVNZ studios due to the fire at Sky City Convention Centre. It is also used daily for our Keno and Bullseye games,' Lotto NZ ceo Chris Lyman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The live Lotto draw was going ahead as normal on Wednesday night, but from 11.59pm Lotto retail stores would be closed until alert level 4 was lifted. That included Lotto counters in pharmacies, dairies, petrol stations and supermarkets.

All Lotto profits went to good causes, and by operating during the lockdown Lotto NZ could continue to provide funding to communties, many of which would need it more than ever, Lyman said.

FAST FOOD RUN

If you're hankering for some fast food like McDonalds, then Wednesday's your last day to go get your fix.

Some fast food places are still open during the day on Wednesday, but many big brands have already scaled back their services.

By midnight all non-essential businesses - restaurants and bars - will closed. This includes all takeaway stores.

All Taco Bell and Carl's Jr stores are already closed.

McDonald's New Zealand managing director Dave Howse told Stuff that rolling closures across their 170 restaurants began on Tuesday.

All restaurants and services, including McDelivery and Drive-Thru, will be suspended from 8pm. All staff were expected to be gone by midnight.

KFC closed its dine-in meal service on Sunday. While KFC and Pizza Hut stores around the country also began closing on Tuesday.

Dominos pizza had intended to operate a deliver-only service for over-70s during the lockdown, but on Wednesday announced they would be closed entirely instead.

Supplied A scene from an Auckland apartment block in the age of coronavirus.

All deliveries were to have been "Zero Contact" and cashless. The move to keep delivering was criticised by others, including Unite Union.

So what about eateries? Many eateries and food courts where crowds of people usually gather have already closed. Ponsonby Central in Auckland for example closed its gates to its internal eateries on Sunday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Cinema Express restaurant had this sign about Covid-19 on its front door.

NEED SUPPLIES? YOU MIGHT BE IN LUCK

Some stores and businesses are still open on Wednesday, but they definitely won't be on Thursday.

If you're wanting to pick up a book, puzzle, some games or craft supplies for your kids, then you better get onto it now.

The Warehouse stores across the country are still letting people through the doors today. But from midnight, they will be closed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Malls, cinemas and other big venues will be closed as the country goes into lockdown.

The Mitre 10 website says that all Mitre 10, Mitre 10 MEGA and Hammer Hardware stores will close to the public at the end of day on Wednesday.

Hardware stores like Bunnings, Placemakers and Mitre 10 will be closed to the general public for four weeks from Thursday. But they will remain open to trade customers during the lockdown period.

Bunnings' Australian owner Wesfarmers said that due to "the essential nature of its products", Bunnings would continue to serve trade customers at its 53 outlets in New Zealand.

Bunnings' industrial and safety businesses in New Zealand provide a number of essential products, and were working with the Government to confirm that operations could continue, Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott told Stuff on Wednesday.

Kmart's 25 New Zealand stores, also owned by Wesfarmers, will be closed.

MBIE deputy chief executive Paul Stocks has previously said that: "Only the businesses absolutely essential to ensure the necessities of life, like supermarkets and pharmacies, can stay open. If in doubt, the business premises should be closed."

Martin De Ruyter/STUFF Customers queue outside Fresh Choice Nelson as store security controls entry to the supermarket after the government announced Covid-19 alert level 4.

If you were hoping to pick up some last minute books from Whitcoulls stores, sorry you're out of luck. All stores are now closed. However there were some Paper Plus stores open on Wednesday, but they would be closed temporarily from Thursday.

If you're wanting to pick up some art supplies, your options might also be limited. Gordon Harris The Art & Graphic Store in Wellington is already temporarily closed.

You might be in luck though at some Spotlight stores around the country. Its website says that stores and trading was available on Wednesday, however they would be temporarily closed after that. Online orders have already been temporarily suspended.

Some malls are open today, however many shops inside them have already closed their stores.

LAST MINUTE DASH TO THE MOVIES?

Nope, sorry. If you were hopeful to catch a last minute movie, you're out of luck.

All Event Cinemas closed on Monday, while all museums, libraries, playgrounds and any other place where the public congregate have also already closed.

UNSPLASH/DRAGOS GONTARIU If you're low on arts and crafts supplies for your kids, now is the time to grab some - but have a look at what stores are still open in your area.

If you're wanting to watch a chick-flick or cartoon, grab a DVD now, some popcorn from the supermarket (yes they're staying open) or put on Netflix at home.

*Optional: Build a blanket fort with the kids or your flatmates in your living room and set up your own movie day from home.