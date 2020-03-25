Coronavirus: Mutton birders sent home and Bluff oyster industry in limbo

Bluff oysterman Willie Calder on his fishing boat Argosy docked in Bluff Harbour. Calder has decided not to send his crew out oyster dredging during the nationwide lockdown.

Mutton birders on the Titi Islands at the bottom of New Zealand have been ordered home and the Bluff oyster industry is grappling whether to continue operating during the coronavirus lockdown.

​Ngai Tahu kaumatua Michael Skerrett said the Rakiura Titi Island administering body had revoked the permits of mutton birders on the ex Crown titi islands - a decision he was against.

"It should have been their choice to stay or come back."

He believed there were at least 30 people on the islands who were being helicoptered home this week.

The season does not start until April 1 but they had arrived early to set up, at a lot of expense, he said.

He said there had been no community spread of coronavirus when the mutton birders arrived on the island.

"Where would a safer place be on the planet at the moment?" he questioned.

"It's more dangerous for them to come back here."

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ngai Tahu kaumatua Michael Skerrett is against a decision to bring Titi Island muttonbirdes home during the coronavirus lockdown, saying the decision should have been theirs to make.

Skerett said there were also muttonbirders on other titi islands which had been in the same families for generations, and were not under the control of the administering body, and some of those muttonbirders were staying put.

He was considering joining his family on one of those islands when the time was right as he believed it was the safest place to be.

Meanwhile, a Bluff oyster boat skipper has decided not to work during the lockdown, in a bid to prevent the virus spreading, but others have yet to decide.

Willie Calder said he wasn't entirely sure if the Bluff oyster industry was classed as an essential service but he had made the call to stop working anyway.

He has two oyster boats in the family, the Argosy and his sister's boat, the Southern Enterprise.

With two crews and 17 staffers in the factory it was "too risky" for the workers, he said.

"We will do our bit for the town and cut out any risk we can."

It was safer to stay at home like the majority of the public was doing, Calder believed.

"I am sure the public can do without oysters for a month."

He was really concerned about the virus spreading and believed New Zealanders returning from overseas should be put into a compound to be isolated for a fortnight, given most coronavirus cases in New Zealand came from overseas.

Barnes Oysters manager Graeme Wright said they had not made any decision on whether to send their fleet of boats into Foveaux Strait during the next month.

He had been advised the oyster fishery could continue to operate, but said staff safety was his number one priority.

With the weather currently too rough to fish the company was considering its options and a decision would be made in coming days.

Wright had yet to register as an essential service and said he needed to get a feel for what the demand of Bluff oysters would be, given they would only be sold in supermarkets.

"We are weighing up the options.

"My top priority is the safety of my staff and the second priority is to do it under the regulatory guidelines and I won't be compromising for anyone."

"Thirdly there needs to be a demand for the product, and if there is and we can meet those other criteria we will have a crack."

Ngai Tahu also has Bluff oyster boats, but its seafood chief executive Joseph Thomas was unable to be contacted on Wednesday morning.