Coronavirus: More prison phone calls for inmates during lockdown

Prison inmates will get a $5 phonecard and increased contact via email while the country is in lockdown.

On Tuesday, Corrections advised staff and prisoners that they were temporarily suspending all private and volunteer visits, release to work activities and other non-essential movements in and out of prison sites.

Corrections National Commissioner Rachel Leota said the department wanted to help maintain increased contact through telephone calls, letters and emails.

Corrections National Commissioner Rachel Leota said the secure and controlled nature of the prison environment meant Corrections was able to quickly isolate prisoners as required, restrict their movements, and identify people who would have been in contact with.

In addition to the phonecard each week, more phones would be installed in residential units, and the use of inbound emails that can be printed and given to prisoners would be increased.

Following the government's lockdown announcement, Corrections had been working to assess the operational impact for managing 10,000 people in prisons and around 30,000 people serving sentences in the community, she said.

ROSS GIBLIN Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he was advised that further changes would be to the Corrections plan in a few days.

The prison muster currently sat at 10,034, with 3,911 on remand.

Currently about 34 percent of the prison population is double bunked and prisoners are encouraged to maintain a two metre distance from each other, wherever possible.

Plans were place to mitigate the risk of any infectious illness from spreading in prison, she said.

All new prisoners will go into self-isoaltion for 14 days, while prisoners displaying any symptoms are also being isolated as a precaution.

As part of its "deliberately cautious approach" prisoners over 70 years old and those with underlying health conditions would be being managed separately.

The department had been following advice from the Ministry of Health since January in order to mitigate the risk Covid-19 presented in a prison environment.

All new prisoners will go into self-isoaltion for 14 days, while prisoners displaying any symptoms are also being isolated as a precaution. Prisoners over 70 years old and those with underlying health conditions would also be be managed separately.

Prison staff would use measures practised last year during the measles outbreak, to quickly isolate prisoners as required, restrict their movements, and identify people who would have been in contact .

​She confirmed further changes would be made within the next couple of days.

MINISTERIAL BRIEFING

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he was advised that further changes would be to the plan soon.

"I'm regularly briefed by Corrections on the measures they're taking to mitigate the risks posed by Covid-19. There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in any of our prisons. I'm advised that any time a prisoner has displayed symptoms, they have been isolated as a precaution," Davis said.

During the Level 4 period, there would be a normal process for release, he said.

Release planning would continue and Out of Gate support would still be in place.

"This is a dynamic situation and acting quickly now can potentially prevent the worst."

COMMUNITY WORK SUSPENDED

On Tuesday, Corrections also temporarily suspended community work activities carried out by normally-incarcerated offenders.

Probation officers were contacting people serving community work sentences.

From Wednesday, all Community Corrections sites would be closed and probation staff would continue to monitor offenders serving sentences in the community via phone, Leota said.

"Staff will continue to assist people to source accommodation and provide other practical support as we can."

All electronic monitoring of offenders in the community would also continue as usual, including the installation or removal of monitoring equipment.

Reports for the New Zealand Parole Board and Courts will also continue to be completed, with interviews completed by phone or video link.

CORRECTION OFFICERS

Staff working in receiving offices and in units used for accommodating prisoners during their first 14 days in prison will wear face masks and gloves when interacting with prisoners in these areas, and will be practising physical distancing.

Disposable gowns/overalls and protective eyewear/face shields were also available for Health Services staff treating a prisoner who was unwell.

"We are providing advice to staff in relation to the safe and correct use of personal protective equipment in relation to Covid-19, and in line with Ministry of Health guidance, hand sanitiser, gloves and masks are available for use by custodial staff if a prisoner presents as having suspected or confirmed Covid-19."