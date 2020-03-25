Govt's rules around essential businesses are a mess, get ready for more of that

OPINION: New Zealand's lockdown, which starts at 11.59pm on Wednesday, got off to a rocky start before it had even begun after a brouhaha between the Government and some businesses over who was deemed "essential" enough to stay open over the next four weeks of lockdown.

Closing down for an entire month and probably laying off staff isn't the way any of them would like to be rounding off the financial year. Most businesses have shut up shop, bravely accepting enormous losses; their staff, likely to be made redundant, are often accepting too - a small act of heroism in the battle against Covid-19 .

I don't blame businesses like the Warehouse for being envious of companies allowed to stay open. Clearly it is a massive competitive advantage.

The two big supermarket chains must be rubbing their (washed) hands together with glee.

They began the year as the odds-on favourites to be the target of the Government's next Commerce Commission market study, which would make sure the two big supermarket chains were running competitively and possibly probe why groceries are so much more expensive here than in Australia.

But instead of the Government mucking in to increase competition for supermarkets, it's had to shut down all of their competitors, along with almost every other business in the country.

The Government is to be lauded for the speed with which it has acted. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet have almost certainly saved lives.

But the road ahead will be bumpy. Usually government moves slowly. Months-long consultation processes are a precursor to any change, and for good reason. Tiny tweaks to rules here and there can have massive consequences.

KEVIN STENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has closed non-essential businesses.

The Government took six months to consult on a subsidy for electric vehicles, it looked in great detail at the impact on rural communities, the impact of supply constraints in Japan, and the effects of the scheme on second-hand car dealerships before eventually junking the plan.

Applying similar rigour to the Government lockdown would take decades, and that's impossible in this situation. Every day wasted working out just what's essential and non-essential is a day Covid-19 potentially spreads more easily.

As the Government continues to move, it won't be asking itself whether its policies are perfect, but rather how perfect they need to be before being rolled out to the public. As is now abundantly clear, speed is more important than perfection.

Each call it's made has been right (most have had bipartisan support), but the rough-edged policy-making has had consequences, particularly Tuesday's Monty Python-like scene of dozens of businesses self-importantly proclaiming themselves more "essential" than the other.

"I'm essential, NO, I'm essential.., Well, if they're essential, I'm definitely essential," is more or less how the discourse played out.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The Warehouse said it would stay open during the lockdown. That was wrong.

The Warehouse's decision to announce to the NZX, our stock exchange, that its 92 stores would remain open to provide "a range of consumer goods essential for maintaining the wellbeing of people" was curious too.

It could have been an earnest and essential update to the NZX, which listed companies are required to make (many companies have updated the exchange with negative outlooks for profits).

But updating the exchange with information that was later found to be wrong was cheeky at best. Warehouse Group shares were up by as much as 42 per cent at one stage following the announcement.

"There is considerable uncertainty around what meets the definition of essential businesses and which products and services they are able to provide," the company said.

The fact that so many observers were surprised the Warehouse would remain open during the lockdown suggests there was actually far less uncertainty about the policy than the company first thought.

Domino's Pizza also has a cheeky take on the rules. It's offering free pizza for seniors during the lockdown, a move slammed as "socially irresponsible" by Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir.

"What they are proposing is socially irresponsible, a danger to workers, and undermines the lockdown," he said.

The Government's advice on this is fairly simple: if in doubt, you're probably not allowed to open.

But the brouhaha has exposed just how difficult the business of Government can be. Even a simple almost universal rule like the shuttering of every store that isn't a supermarket or a pharmacy has many layers of complexity: what about neighbourhood dairies, bakeries, and butchers who supply areas with no supermarkets - what about liquor stores in areas where licensing rules don't let supermarkets sell booze? Will the Government trap New Zealand in a month-long six o'clock swill - surely not!

Zooming out a bit further, the crisis straddles the ideological divide, showing the merits of both a free market and a muscular Government.

Powerful governments can make snap decisions about entire economies that no firm would ever be able to do. Imagine getting every business in the country to agree to something like what's been rolled out in the last few days.

But governments are less good at making decisions about which parts of an economy to favour and which not. Those decisions are best left to the market, which is really the sum total of all of our decisions expressed by what we purchase and from whom.

A good example of this is in areas like the tax system, where "essentials" are given a free pass. In the UK, VAT, their version of our GST, is applied at different rates for luxury and essential products. Feminist campaigners have rightly questioned why things like tampons and sanitary pads are subject to "luxury" rates, while other "essentials" are taxed at a lesser rate. It's a ridiculous rule, and one which shouldn't be made by the likes of Molesworth St mandarins, but by people in supermarket aisles.

There's a legitimate argument for the Warehouse to stay open. We might not need toys, gaming consoles and new clothing, but heaters and other homewares are pretty important right now, as we head into winter and begin cooking a lot more at home.

The Warehouse, like every other business in the country, is essential to its employees - it's their lifeline in this time of crisis.

But the big red shed has not found itself forced to make the same impossible choice the Government and every other business in the country has faced: between one's livelihood and one's life.

The collective sacrifice being made by everyone in the country depends on everyone putting life first.