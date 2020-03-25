Coronavirus: Coronavirus cases climb to 205 in New Zealand

New Zealand now has 205 cases of coronavirus, as 50 new cases are counted by health officials and community transmission continues.

Of the new cases, 47 were confirmed and three were probable. Some possible cases were being investigated for community transmission.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, fronting the press for a daily update, warned the number of coronavirus cases would continue to increase for at least ten days, before turning around.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Queues for coronavirus testing stretched along the road in St Lukes, Auckland.

"That turnaround will happen if we all do what is asked of us. If we all play our part we will break the chain of community transmission."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Don't be fooled by low case numbers, NZ on UK trajectory

* Stunning rise in coronavirus cases in Italy, no room for complacency in New Zealand

* Work from home starts now

Bloomfield said there remained four cases of confirmed community transmission, three in Auckland and one in the Wairarapa, though more were suspected.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health. (file photo)

There were two clusters of the virus, with five confirmed cases at Auckland's Marist College and a number from the recent World Hereford cattle conference.

Three people were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and a total of six people were in hospitals around the country, in a stable condition.

A total of 22 people had recovered from the virus.

Bloomfield said 1421 tests were run on Tuesday, adding to what was now 9780 tests run in total.

He said tests of people without international travel links have been happening for weeks, but only in recent days have they seen cases that haven't had a link to overseas travel.



"We have been doing that for a couple of weeks because there has been this opportunity ... to test people even without that history of travel if they were concerned."

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black said a state of national emergency would be declared, to ensure the government had all the power it needed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"We expect the powers ... to be used where necessary," she said.

"This will be, I know, adding a huge amount of anxiety to people .. it's also just taking a bit of breath, that we're just talking about hanging out at home."

Buildings may be requisitioned, roads may be closed, and stopping people from entering certain places, like towns.

Stuart-Black said she continued to hope the military wouldn't be needed to maintain the lockdown, and was reassured that in recent crises Kiwis did the right thing.