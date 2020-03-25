Meal delivery business says lockdown would leave elderly clients exposed

A meal delivery service which provides heat-and-eat dinners to a mainly elderly clientele are worried that they will be told they are a non-essential service and must close during the nationwide lockdown.

Eat, a Wellington business which provides freshly-made vacuum-sealed dinners, has been gearing up for the busiest spell of its 10-year existence.

But they are now worried they will be forced to close on Wednesday evening, after hearing that MBIE planned to allow mealkit delivery services to continue, but would define pre-prepared delivery meals as non-essential.

Eat boss Alison Macaulay said that would place their vulnerable clients, some of them in their 90s, at risk and she felt a responsibility to them to keep cooking.

Macaulay had sold 8000 meals for this week, and 10,000 last week - double a typical week during summer, usually their quiet time. The business was so busy they briefly shut their website on Tuesday to stock take and expected to sell out for next week.

She said the boom had come with extra orders from retirement villages, overseas-based children ordering for their elderly parents and customers who were simply too frail to stand in supermarket queues. Some were used to ordering all their meals every week and would have nowhere else to turn to.

Macaulay said she and partner Dave Beer were working 13 hour days. They could increase sales by 25% but were cautious about introducing new people to the kitchen at this time, and so had hired spouses and children of existing staff who were self-isolating together. That had increased their staff from 19 to 27.

Macaulay's cleaner was also self-isolating with her family and working in the business.

"We are working with a vulnerable group, regardless of Covid-19 and we need to keep the same standards," Macaulay said.

"On the flip side, we have people on the phone panicking that we may not be an essential service. Otherwise, where do they go? They are people who can't go and stand there for 30 minutes and wait for their turn to go into a supermarket. They are really panicked."

"Orders are coming in thick and fast and the phone is going off the hook. Half of those calls are 'are you an essential service?'"

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment did not respond to a request for comment, but are understood to be working through a complete list of businesses which will be permitted to remain open after the lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday, March 25.