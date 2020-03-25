Coronavirus update: PM Jacinda Ardern says 'several thousand' more cases are likely

New Zealand will quarantine up to 10,000 Kiwis returning from abroad, under strict new border measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kiwis who show coronavirus symptoms or cannot appropriately travel to an approved place of self-isolation will quarantined in airport hotels and motels, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials confirmed 50 new cases of coronavirus had been counted on Wednesday, bringing the total to 205 confirmed and probable cases.

Ardern said New Zealand could expect to have "several thousand" more cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, before strict self-isolation of the whole population had affect on transmission.

She said it was estimated up to 10,000 Kiwis may try to return to the country in the next five days. These returnees will be screened for symptoms, and quarantined if they could possibly have coronavirus.

If asymptomatic people are able to travel home without breaking self-isolation, they would be permitted to travel home and will be checked on by police. If not, they will also be quarantined.

Ardern said the travel plans of each person returning would be scrutinised at the border, and they would be required to transport themselves, alone, to avoid quarantine.

"It is a high threshold and if you can't [travel alone], you will be put in approved facility," she said.

Officials continued to work through the details. Ardern said the quarantine regime would begin at 2am on Thursday.

The government would be operating the hotels as quarantine facilities, and paying to rent rooms, Ardern said.

Whangaparoa, the military base previously used to quarantine the New Zealanders flown out of the virus' previous epicentre, Wuhan, China, would be again used for incoming Kiwis.

Ardern said, with a state of emergency declared, the Government now had all the tools needed to combat coronavirus, allowing it to control fuel and food supplies, cordon off towns and cities, and prevent air travel to New Zealand.

Ardern earlier declared New Zealand had entered a state of emergency in the House, and addressed the country in a speech.

"You may not be at work but that doesn't mean you don't have a job. Your job is to save lives," she said.

A state of emergency, declared at 12.21pm, means the Government can use powers under the Health Act 1956, the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, the Social Security Act 2018 and the Immigration Act 2009.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black on Wednesday said she expected the powers to be used where necessary.

"This [situation] will be, I know, adding a huge amount of anxiety to people .. it's also just taking a bit of breath, that we're just talking about hanging out at home."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday warned the number of coronavirus cases would continue to increase for at least 10 days, depending on the success of the lockdown.