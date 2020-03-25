Coronavirus: Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt tests positive

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Professor Paul Hunt has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Hunt, who's been in the role since January 2019, told Stuff that he had tested positive after returning from a business trip to London and Geneva on March 15.

In a statement, the Human Rights Commission said Hunt went immediately into self-isolation upon his return.

Hunt is the first high-profile New Zealander to confirm publicly that he has been diagnosed with the virus.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Chief Human Rights Commissioner professor Paul Hunt gives a public lecture at the University of Otago. He's been diagnosed with coronavirus.

During the week after he arrived back, Hunt began experiencing symptoms and was tested for the virus on March 20. He received a positive test result on Sunday.

"Experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, I enjoyed the human right to medical care, but I also had a duty to the community to self-isolate, take the swab-test and now studiously follow the advice of the health professionals. Others have the same duty," Hunt said.

"I report on my health status because there is nothing to hide. There is no stigma. I work from home and enjoy solitary walks. I feel solidarity with past, present and future patients."

LYNN GRIEVESON/NEWSROOM Professor Paul Hunt has confirmed he has coronavirus.

Hunt said these were extremely dangerous times, especially for the most vulnerable members of our communities, including the elderly, those with a disability, those with underlying health problems, or those living in poverty.

"History demonstrates the severe and unequal impact of introduced disease on tangata whenua," he said.

"The Commission will keep as close as possible to all our communities, especially the most disadvantaged. We will do everything we can to ensure they are heard.

"The Commission is also ready to help the Government ensure its response to Covid-19 is fair and benefits from the insights provided by the country's national and international human rights commitments.

"After the government's initial positive response comes the need to ensure fair, equitable, effective, sustained, practical implementation over the long haul," Hunt said.

He was recovering at home in Wellington.

On Wednesday, New Zealand's case toll rose to 205, including probable cases.