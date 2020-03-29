Advice from lockdown: A Kiwi stuck in Italy details her strange new world

Aucklander Emma Sellers is studying at art school in Florence, Italy. With flights scarce and borders closing, she couldn't get home and has been living alone in lockdown. Here she writes of the strange, the scary and the beautiful moments of her new reality.

It is the evening of Friday the 13th, just before 6pm and I am sitting on my balcony waiting. Just before 6pm, I hear a loud noise. An ambulance siren. My heart sinks.

SUPPLIED Aucklander Emma Sellers is studying art in Florence, Italy and can't leave due to the lockdown there.

Then there is a sudden, joyous explosion of noise.

People yelling and singing from their windows and balconies, playing on instruments, banging on pots and pans and all sorts of ingenious, inventive homemade instruments.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi in Tuscany shares lockdown tips

* Lockdown in Tuscany: How one Kiwi is waiting out the coronavirus

* New Zealand man describes leaving Italy as nation goes into lockdown

What sounds like a child on a trumpet, or someone playing a trumpet for the first time in his life, starts cheerfully blasting random notes. Someone starts singing VOLARE (to fly) and other Italian classics and everyone joins in.

The bells chime. Dogs bark to join in. It's hard not to feel uplifted. For a minute this feels more like Italy.

Days into the complete lockdown in Italy, and the noise was welcome.

Everyday, news tells stories about hospitals being overburdened, unable to cope and doctors and nurses getting sick. The daily increase in the number of cases and the death toll. The ambulance sirens are a constant reminder of this, the sound is so common now.

I had signed an agreement for a work/study scholarship until June with an art school in Florence, and was excited for this dream opportunity.

Over two weeks ago, on March 9, a decree was passed shutting down all the schools, universities, and everything else apart from supermarkets and pharmacies in Italy, and putting travel bans until at least April 3. Essentially putting the whole of Italy into lockdown overnight.

Walking around the empty streets of Florence was a surreal experience.

Usually the whole of central Florence is inundated with people: packs of tourists from all over the world taking selfies, locals trying to weave around the tourists, their small dogs trying to keep up with them. Street vendors and performers, musicians and artists.The squares filled with church bells ringing, excited conversations and laughter. Full of vibrancy and a beautiful chaos.

SUPPLIED Florence in Italy pictured during the countrywide lockdown.

Now the streets and squares are empty. It's hard to describe the silence. The whole of Florence seemed to be holding its breath. Around the Duomo, the Uffizi and Ponte Vecchio, empty. Walking along the Arno I could actually hear the river loudly for the first time, even the occasional bird.

There is now a fine of 200 euro for any one who leaves their house without a valid reason.

There are police patrolling the streets to ensure that no one leaves their house unless it is essential. If you do need to leave your house for such a reason, you need to sign a document stating your name and contact details, where you are going and why.

The supermarkets and the pharmacies are still open.

The queues for the supermarket curled around the block, because security guards allow only a certain number of people in at a time. It looks slightly absurd with people standing over a metre apart, like solemn human fence posts.

Face masks and gloves (which had originally been cringed at or seen as a bit of a joke) are now seen everywhere. The guard hands out gloves for everybody to wear at the supermarket entrance.

One person per family/household is allowed to go to the supermarket. The supermarket feels slightly sombre but calm, almost business-like. People keep their heads and move quickly but calmly, avoiding contact and keeping a safe distance.

At first it all felt bizarre, almost elements of warzone or post-apocalyptic movies, but now it feels almost normal.

Weeks ago, when the news of the virus first broke, all the aisles of shelves usually full of pasta were emptied at my local supermarket. Everything was restocked the next day. People now are calm and get on with things.

I am proud that Italy took the necessary step to protect the vulnerable and the overburdened hospitals, despite the economic impact.

On social media, the hashtag #iorestoacasa (I stay at home) emerged and #tuttoandrabene (everything will be fine). One of my favourites was #savethenonni (nonne/nonni meaning grandparents). All the Italians I know adore their nonni.

In Florence it was heartwarming to see the focus on community and looking after each other. In Santo Spirito and other areas of Florence, a kind of pulley system was set up, ropes going up buildings to the apartments high up to help deliver food and medicines to the elderly.

It's amazing how fast people can adapt to a new situation, even lockdown.

My flatmates managed to get back to their homes in Switzerland and London just before the nationwide travel bans and shutting of borders. It was not an option for me to get home to New Zealand due to the travel bans, the expense and constant cancellation of flights and the closures of borders and transits. The embassy now advises Kiwis trying to get home to stay safely where they are. So I am in lockdown by myself for a while. But I count myself lucky for having my health (and a balcony).

I do miss my loved ones back home and wish I was with them during this uncertainty. I talk to them every morning and evening. I hope to get back home sometime.

To keep from homesickness, or an overactive imagination during lockdown (especially hearing those damn ambulance sirens!), I have learnt it is good to stay positive and connected. It's good to keep busy and stick to a routine.

Luckily my flatmate left her laptop behind for me to use, which means I have Netflix. I do question whether Netflix should keep suggesting I watch Pandemic at this time. I have group chats on Whatsapp to keep up with vital information, but mostly just sending ridiculous memes, to keep people laughing and sane. A few friends have created a lockdown Spotify playlist called Quarantine.

The Uffizi and many other art galleries around the world have made online tours and digital resources available (for any other art nerds like me). My art school has also put on a 'View from my window' competition for artists all around the world in lockdown to paint or draw the view from their window.

In lockdown, I am using my time to work on commissions. I feel lucky to be able to work on something I am so passionate about, and have a focus during this crazy time.

At the moment I don't have an easel, drawing boards or stretcher bars/equipment, so I have taped the canvas and paper to the walls. The couches are pushed into the middle of the room, (to make for more access to wall space).

My brushes are held up in a Pringles can, and I am using plates as a palette. Kiwi ingenuity.

I wonder if by the end of the lockdown I will be painting with olive oil and tomato sauce on sheets, or making installations from pots and pans!

My heart hurts for Italy. But I am grateful that New Zealand has had time to prepare, and to learn from Italy and other countries. Because it can come on fast.

Look after those who can't afford to look after themselves and their families. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to stock up with supplies, or have a home to lockdown in.

Look after the doctors and the nurses, they are there for us and invaluable during this time.

I know that Kiwis will unite in their own unique way, and accept measures to protect our precious close knit communities. Maybe creating a new greeting for now, instead of a hug or a hongi. A wave to the neighbour while mowing the front lawn. Who knows maybe Kiwis will do their own version of Italian singing, (a waiata from the letter box?).

Because sometimes putting the community first might mean self isolating (and just staying home).

So it can be simple: Be calm. Wash your hands. Leave your face alone. Look after each other. Small gestures. Flatten the curve. Forza e coraggio. Kia Kaha. We got this.

I'll leave it to Kiwis back home to create a version for New Zealand, it might be something like #hewakaekenoa. He waka eke noa. This waka, and this journey, we are all in together.

It is a strange time here, and sometimes scary, but also filled with beautiful moments.