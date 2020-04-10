Coronavirus: Meet some of the staff at the Invercargill testing centre

Patients arriving at the WellSouth Community Based Assessment Centre for Covid-19 testing are scared.

The Invercargill's centre clinical lead Katrina Braxton says people are scared of the outcome of their tests and scared of wht it means to be isolated.

Leading the WellSouth team inside the centre she said the outbreak moved so fast that she didn't have time to think if the work is daunting or not.

There about 12 to 14 staff that work there and wear personal protection equipment all day and shower and change clothes before they leave.

When a patient enters the centre they wear masks and gloves, they are not allowed to touch anything in the building and the only time they take their mask off is for the swab test.

The three rooms used for swabbing are cleaned after every test.

The staff at the centre included admin taking down patients information, clinical swabbers who do the tests and runners who make sure patients are in and out of the building quickly and efficiently.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff CBAC nurse Nicola Stout at the Invercargill Covid-19 testing kit.

There is also one GP who can help and offer advice to patients and staff.

CBAC nurse Nicola Stout said she always gets asked if she was scared working with potential cases of Covid-19, but the protocols at the centre made her feel safe.

Even when taking the swab tests, Stout said she felt safe.

The team was good at evaluating processes everyday which made it easier to make changes, Stout said.

The latest change is to use individual tablets for processing patient information instead of paper.

The centre is roughly handling between 35 to 75 assessments a day.

Kavinda Herath CBAC clinical lead Katrina Braxton and CBAC nurse Nicola Stoutat the Invercargill community based assessment centre for Covid-19.

Working in an environment that changed everyday, was not for everybody, Braxton said.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak she was the clinical services manager but she never imagined she would be at the frontline of a pandemic.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Patients details are then logged by administration staff while maintaining a two metre distance. Featured CBAC nurse Nicola Stout.

"You always know in health you are there to respond to whatever may come. No-one in their wildest dreams could imagine they would be doing something like this."

Once the pandemic was controlled, Braxton planned to go on a holiday although it might not be overseas.

"I think it will be a sense of achievement to be part of something that's going to be historic but it's going to be a relief to say it's over and it can't come sooner for us."

Kavinda Herath A runner would typically greet the patient at the door where they are supplied with a face mask before entering the building. Featured CBAC clinical lead Katrina Braxton.