Coronavirus: First confirmed Covid-19 case on the West Coast

The 73 confirmed and five new probable cases brings the nation’s total Covid-19 cases to 283.

A West Coast man confirmed as the region's first Covid-19 case attended a wedding with an infected guest from overseas.

"A man in his 60s is in self-isolation at home on the West Coast after recent travel to Wellington for a wedding. One member of his family who travelled with him is also in self-isolation," West Coast medical officer of health Cheryl Brunton said in a statement.

The man had contact with a confirmed case, who had arrived from overseas and also attended the wedding.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Grey district councillor Patrick McBride said on Monday he wanted West Coast roads closed to stop coronavirus spread.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: West Coast keen on transport lockdown to protect community

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: 14 new cases in New Zealand

* Coronavirus: Australian states to go into lockdown​​

The West Coast man travelled on a domestic flight from Wellington to Christchurch (flight JQ287 on March 17) before driving home in his own vehicle.

"The risk to the West Coast community is very low as he and his family member immediately went into isolation when they were advised that they were contacts of a confirmed case," Bunton said.

Siobhan Downes The West Coast had been one of the last coronavirus-free regions in the South Island.

"Over time we expect we will see more cases on the West Coast. Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread."

New Zealand's total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 283, as the country begins a four-week lockdown to break transmission of the virus.

Grey District councillor Patrick McBride said on Monday transport links should be cut off to prevent the virus spreading there.

SUPPLIED Grey District mayor Tania Gibson is urging residents to stay calm.

Mayor Tania Gibson said on Thursday she wanted people to stay calm, and stay at home.

"People should not panic. We are still in the best place," she said.

"If we don't abide by the lockdown then it will go on for longer and that would be financially and socially detrimental to us all."

Stuff understands a letter from West Coast District Health Board confirming the Covid-19 case has been circulating on social media since Wednesday, well before the official announcement at 2pm on Thursday.

It says the West Coast also has 24 suspected cases. However, the Ministry has said there are no probable cases on the West Coast as of Thursday.

When approached by Stuff, Gibson said the letter had been sent to her by numerous people.

"It's disappointing that the public has found out this way while we were still waiting for information from the Ministry. It has panicked a lot of people," she said.

Overnight, strict quarantine measures for Kiwis returning from abroad came into force. Eight have been quarantined for having possible symptoms of the virus, and 160 have been held until they can organise an appropriate method of travel home.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said health officials had identified 78 new cases of Covid-19, including 73 confirmed and five probable cases.