Coronavirus: New Zealanders are uniting against a common enemy, it could be the start of something bigger

Wellington city is silent after the coronavirus national lockdown took effect on March 26.

OPINION: So here we are. Going early. Going hard. Going nowhere. Waiting.

Waiting, and also wondering: what will it look like when the war is over?

No bombs are falling, but jobs and businesses are being fearfully hammered. What will be there at the end of this?

Waiting. First there's the war to get through. Some people say it's wrong to put it that way but there's an obvious comparison: the collective upending, the deprivation that might be coming.

Waiting. If you're fortunate, it's all quite agreeable, no great inconvenience really. That's nice, but not everyone is going to find it so easy. Maybe many.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Teddy bears in windows are a common sight in lockdown New Zealand.

Waiting. Maybe four weeks, maybe eight, maybe twelve. What can you do, cooped up for so long? Put teddy bears in the window.

Dress up for formal Friday. Share pictures of magical sunsets, trays of cheese scones.

Line the spare room you've been making, using batts and timber you grabbed from Bunnings on the last available day.

I had a great first two days of the war thanks, sawing, drilling and hammering and cursing every time I dropped something. A bit of normality.

Waiting, climbing the walls. Friends working full and challenging days, with children to take care of as well, have precious little time to think about getting started on that neglected project, or self-improvement, or rolling out the yoga mat.

@Hilary_Barry/Twitter Hilary Barry dons a tiara and sparkly outfit for formal Friday.

Someone had a kind suggestion: it's nearly holiday time anyway, maybe don't beat yourself up about homeschooling if you're feeling spread too thin.

Waiting. Worrying about money, worrying about so many things. Huge as it is, help from the government still won't cover everything and everyone.

One of the nicest things you hear about living through war is the way people will be generous and also because everyone is in it together more united in spirit.

That's been evident in many ways this week, even if we've also had people yelling at one another, and not only on Facebook.

There were people giving away food before everything closed. There have been people online giving away their music, their coaching, their time.

GODLEY HEAD HERITAGE TRUST World War II was marked by a time of extraordinary self-sacrifice. Here, a member of the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps peers through a telescope.

It's been said by advocates for a universal basic income that you might see more of that sort of thing if you moved to that system. One more good reason to try it, then.

How much wreckage can we expect? If you're looking for some reassuring words, sort of, a Wharton professor had some: "The markets are over-reacting. They are acting as if we are going to encoun­ter the worst-case scenario."

What he meant was not that things aren't grim as all get-out, just that they're not grim without end.

There will be a point at which everyone can come out and pick up and move on again, like after the Second World War, except with most of us okay and no buildings or the world around us destroyed.

Apart from the climate damage of course.

Maybe - if we're smart, and if we're lucky, and if America hasn't completely flown apart - we'll set to and undertake a large and inspired remaking of things.

At the least, we can expect to see some change imposed on us. Tourism must become a much thinner proposition for a good long time. Many airlines will surely fail and, as competition reduces, the price of airfares will surely rise.

That adds up to many fewer people arriving here when we swing the gates back open.

The late Paul Callaghan said we were making a mistake embracing tourism. It might be great at producing jobs, but not well paid ones.

His prescription was to go after that unicorn we've been chasing for so long: a whole lot of high value high skill enterprises; businesses that can flourish in an online world, and many more of them.

You can't readily magic this stuff up, but that doesn't mean it isn't our best bet.

Meanwhile, have we ever seen more comprehensive proof of the need for a proper robust social welfare system and a large role for government?

And has it ever been more clear that working together is a better idea than sharp-elbowed selfish individualism?

The future might be uncertain, but there will be one. Whatever we have in our hands at the end of this will be just the start.