Coronavirus: Alcoholics Anonymous meets online, needle exchanges continue to operate

Wellington city is silent after the coronavirus national lockdown took effect on March 26.

Kiwi addicts are facing the prospect of horrifying withdrawals as dealers shut up shop during the coronavirus lockdown.

Addiction experts say drug and alcohol consumption could shoot up over the next few weeks as people become bored and isolated.

Meanwhile, Alcoholics Anonymous has shifted its meetings online and needle exchanges continue to operate, albeit with significantly reduced hours.

Marco Di Lauro A drug addict receives a clean syringe by the Italian Red Cross operators who assist drug addicts with their camper in the Tor Bella Monaca neighborhood on March 19, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Michelle Kidd, known as Whaea Michelle, has worked at the Auckland District Court for 20 years supporting vulnerable, addicted and homeless people in their dealings with the criminal justice system.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* New model shows coronavirus could kill 80,000 Kiwis without lockdown

​* Coronavirus: Here's what New Zealand looks like in lockdown

* ​Coronavirus: New Zealand has a threat system, here's how it works and how it will affect you

Coronavirus worries were rife among the downtrodden, particularly addicts, she said.

Abigail Dougherty Michelle Kidd, pictured in her office at the Auckland District Court in 2018, says the coronavirus lockdown has brought out increased compassion.

"A lot of those people are feeling anxious. Dealers are shutting up shop."

The problem was exacerbated as many of the places where the vulnerable could get assistance had shut down, she said.

The Auckland District Court continues to operate, albeit with scaled back services, but Kidd said many of the people she worked with were not coming in.

"Number one because they're too frightened or number two because they really feel unwell themselves."

They were not getting in trouble as long as they made contact with their lawyers to get a new date, often via Kidd herself, she said

One woman, who Kidd has been helping for years, became unwell and convinced she had coronavirus.

Cameron Burnell NZ Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell fears addicts unable to get their usual drug of choice might turn to more dangerous substances.

Police were understanding and took her to the hospital but it emerged she was not suffering from Coivd-19.

"I think police are treating people with care and a bit of kindess."

In Kidd's view, people were acting in a more humanitarian manner in the lead-up to the lockdown.

"We're behaving like new zealanders did.

"For far too long we were only thinking about how much money we had in the bank."

WITHDRAWAL FEARS

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell said it stood to reason movement restrictions would hamper the ability to source drugs.

He worried what people might turn to if they were unable to get their regular fix.

"People might move to much more dangerous drugs if they can't get their regular supply."

He anticipated prescription drug abuse would increase during the lockdown.

Regular users whose cannabis or methamphetamine supply dried up were likely to experience unpleasant withdrawal symptoms including difficulty sleeping, Bell said.

To help with this the foundation had resources to help those wanting to ease back or stop their use altogether.

Those dependant on opiates or alcohol required careful supervision of their withdrawals.

For people chronically dependant on alcohol, going cold turkey can result in disorientation, hallucinations, vomiting, seizures, heart attacks and strokes, and is potentially fatal.

As a result, experts including Doug Sellman, Professor of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at the University of Otago, recommended people should continue drinking if immediate help was not available.

"For some people, it is an essential service," Bell said.

New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme National Coordinator Raine Berry said the programme continued to operate during the lockdown as an essential service.

Seventeen of the 20 dedicated needle exchange outlets remained open, but with significantly reduced hours, while pharmacies that were part of the programme continued to provide exchange services.

Berry urged clients to take sufficient equipment to last the duration of the lockdown to minimise visits and reduce risk.

"It is quite likely drug use will increase during the Covid-19 level four lockdown as people find themselves spending significant amounts of time at home isolated from others outside of their isolation bubble," Berry said.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Alcoholics Anonymous - 0800 229 6757 or help@aa.org.nz

Alcohol and drug helpline - 0800 787 797

1737, Need to talk? – Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Lifeline.org.nz (open 24/7) – 0800 543 354

Depression.org.nz – 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO);

Youthline.co.nz – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz

Kidsline.org.nz – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.