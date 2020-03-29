Coronavirus: Swapping paternity leave for the Covid-19 pharmacy frontline

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19 (video published in March).

Skin cracking from industrial disinfectant, a 130km daily commute, a 12 hour working days and the constant fear he could expose his wife and four-week old daughter to Covid-19.

That's the new reality for Sam Martin, who has swapped paternity leave for the pharmacy frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

Martin, who was recognised for his work among the Huntly community back in 2016, has been processing more than 700 prescriptions daily, and in a single day last week vaccinated one-third of the total number of patients vaccinated the year earlier.

In an emotional social media post, Martin's wife Tijana Misur revealed there had been other issues too.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Huntly pharmacist Sam Martin has been working 12 hour days on top of his 130km round trip commute.

She said the vast majority of patients are "the kindest people in the world", but not all of them.

"Some have abused him, some have threatened him as he refused to let them stockpile meds, one called police on him as so many patients bombarded the pharmacy that the pharmacy staff could not enforce the two metre rule outside the pharmacy."

An initial lack of personal protective equipment, PPE, hadn't helped either.

"Pharmacists were not given any PPE so he and his mum spent their free time sourcing things for the team. As despite being let down by the Ministry he didn't want to let down his staff and patients," Misur posted online.

SUPPLIED Huntly pharmacist Sam Martin with four week old daughter Anya.

"They are wiping themselves down with bleach/cleaning wipes to protect their patients, their PPE is so tight it makes it hard to breathe and causes headaches. Their skin is cracking from industrial disinfectant. But they keep working."

She also described her husband's routine when he returns home each night.

"When he gets home he doesn't get to kick back on the couch, he changes in our garage, hot washes all his clothes, bleaches his shoes and then showers scrubbing himself down to ensure he doesn't bring anything home," she said.

"To then only pick up our baby girl, while eating his lunch (at 9pm), feed her her evening bottle, helps me clean up the house and then sits at the dining table checking blister packs, ordering meds and brainstorming how to make tomorrow a better safer day for his staff and patients."

Martin, who spoke to Stuff via a hands free phone as he began his Friday night commute back to Auckland, said it was "absolutely" concern that he could expose his wife and daughter, who was born prematurely, to the virus.

"We don't know if it's on us, we don't know if we're being exposed to it," he said.

"I still need to go home somewhere. It was a really difficult to make the decision to stay at home."

Martin said he thought the pharmacy sector could have been given more information about the pandemic, but also admits the situation evolved so quickly.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Huntly West Pharmacy on day two of lockdown. Sam Martin, Katie Slater and Melissa Epiha.

"I can see how we didn't get a lot of information as there probably wasn't a lot to give".

He said the Huntly community, the odd exception aside, have rallied to support them with people bringing in masks for staff and hand sanitiser.

He said there was definitely panic in the community too, as the severity of the pandemic became clearer.

"You could see people were panicking, you could see the desperation. It wasn't nice."

He said it was hard to face the 130km commute each day too, but there were some small silver linings.

"Just listen to music nice and loud, and there's not many other cars of the road at the moment," he said.

"We've got to keep going."

In her online post, which Misur labelled an "appreciation post", she also thanked all of the other essential workers who are busy while the country remains in lockdown.

"But [I am] especially proud of this man. . . You are an amazing man Sam."