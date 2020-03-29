Coronavirus: Company that built Chinese hospital in 10 days offers NZ assistance

The company behind the 10-day construction of a 1000-bed hospital in China's Wuhan during the coronavirus pandemic says it could deliver a flat-pack hospital to New Zealand as soon as June.

Yahgee, described as Asia's largest manufacturer of modular buildings, offered to help New Zealand in its efforts to tackle Covid-19.

It said it had two design options available to help build medical capacity both here and in the Pacific Islands.

The first was an emergency flat-pack module which has been used in China and could be delivered to New Zealand as soon as June.

The second option involved fully assembled steel modules and the company claimed it could have up to 500 hospital beds in the country within 18 weeks.

The University of Auckland's Dr Michael O'Sullivan said makeshift hospitals were a way to guard against over-use of key resources which, from his understanding, has been a leading issue overseas.

Phil McIntosh, of Yahgee's New Zealand agent Ecotech Commercial, said the fully assembled steel modules used an existing New Zealand design which met the country's building code.

Yahgee/Supplied The inside of a module hospital ward used in Wuhan, China.

He said the modules, which could be delivered and relocated anywhere in the country, would be fully fitted out to Ministry of Health requirements.

The modules would include critical elements such as oxygen lines and could be negatively pressurised.

"Once the Covid-19 crisis is over the modules can also be redeployed anywhere to help further enhance New Zealand's nationwide hospital capacity," McIntosh said.

EcoTech's chief executive Tony Frost said it had received positive responses from the Pacific Islands on its proposed emergency hospital modules and was now reaching out to the Ministry of Health.

"Like all New Zealanders, we are hoping and praying that the Government's lockdown will stop the virus in its tracks," he said.

"However, if for some reason these measures don't prove effective, our hospital modules provide a compelling solution as part of any plan B, as well as providing long term benefits to New Zealand's future health infrastructure."

The flat-pack modules used in Wuhan and four other Chinese hospitals added more than 5000 beds to the country's severely stretched hospital system.