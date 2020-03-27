Coronavirus: The signs the Government will need to see before lifting the lockdown

ANALYSIS: Four weeks. That's how long the Prime Minister said the lockdown would go for when she announced it on Monday.

But Ardern made clear this was not a limit: It was a minimum. The lockdown could well extend out past the four weeks if necessary to keep coronavirus from overwhelming our health system and causing tens of thousands of deaths.

"If we, after those four weeks, have been successful, I hope then we will be able to ease these restrictions. If we haven't, we'll find ourselves living with them for longer. That is why sticking to the rules matters," Ardern said.

So what are the conditions that would lead to level four being lifted at the end of those four weeks?

Stuff asked Director General of health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield what exactly those triggers would be on Friday but he said this was not yet finalised - indeed, that it was the subject of a meeting he was attending that afternoon.

Ardern said she had commissioned her chief science advisor to create more specific guidance on what triggers might be met for New Zealand to phase down from full lockdown to levels 2 or 3.

STOPPING COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION

The key indicator the public could look out for was a lack of community transmission.

"It's not just how many cases we have. It's about clusters and transmissions and whether or not we are able to identify a source or whether we still have community transmission," Ardern said.

University of Otago Public health physician Dr. Michael Baker, who is on one of the groups advising the government, agreed that a lack of community transmission was the key evidence the Government would need to step down its drastic controls.

"We want to go to the point where we're confident that there is very little or no community transmission," Baker said.

This would require far more tests than in recent weeks to make sure that there really were no new clusters springing up.

There are currently several known clusters across the country, from a wedding in Wellington, to Marist College, to a Hereford conference in Queenstown. But no new clusters were revealed on Friday.

Baker said several weeks of massive testing with no new clusters emerging would give him the confidence needed to think about the lockdown relaxing.

"If we had a couple of weeks like that where we saw no community cases and we were having testing levels higher than now that would be a very good sign," Baker said.

He wanted there to be enough testing that basically anyone with a fever was tested.

This would allow New Zealand to not "flatten the curve" of the virus' eventual spread but in fact eliminate it from New Zealand.

Keeping it this way would mean strict overseas travel restrictions would likely have to remain in place even after the lockdown was lifted however.

IS FOUR WEEKS REALISTIC?

Most of the models of coronavirus "suppression" around the world assume that strict measures would have to last many months or over a year - basically until a vaccine is developed, or most of the population has been exposed to the virus in managed stages of relaxing and then ramping up restrictions on movement.

But if actual eradication occurs in New Zealand that could mean stricter conditions are not needed for so long.

This certainly doesn't mean that the country is guaranteed to leave the lockdown after four weeks, even if the news is looking good.

Ardern said on Friday she set down four weeks because there was a "reasonable chance" that it would be enough, but this would depend on Kiwis actually following the rules. A reasonable chance is not a probable one.

If the lockdown is ignored by more than a tiny sliver of people much of the work of others can be overwritten.

There are nowhere near enough police or soldiers in the country to actually force everyone to stay in their homes, so this will require a lot of community buy-in. So far only South Korea and China have really managed it.

Baker said New Zealand appeared to be doing a good job of it so far but it was still a massive ask - something no one alive had ever really seen a government ask them to do.

And when Level 4 does lift there is a good chance that it won't lift all at once.

Ardern has indicated that some regions might lift earlier than others.

The virus can obviously spread much faster through cities than the hinterland, and there may be areas where there is no evidence of community transfer ever having occured.

While these areas might lift out of lockdown, normal life would still be far away.

Domestic and international travel restrictions would remain. Every hour of the day would still be dominated by talk of coronavirus. Things aren't going back to normal soon.