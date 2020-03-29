Coronavirus: Woman in isolation and in pain asks for surgery, as DHBs reconsider elective patients

Message to those congregating outside during the lockdown: 'Don't be stupid'.

Shar Lovina is praying for some relief.

As District Health Boards (DHBs) across the country have been granted discretion by the Ministry of Health to carry out elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis, the 36-year-old is hoping hers will be one of them.

The Whangārei woman has endometriosis and has been in severe pain for six months - but in chronic pain for close to eight years. The longer she goes without surgery the more risk her abdominal organs are at, and her chance to have children declines. The gynaecological condition affects fertility.

Level four lockdown announcements made by the Prime Minister on Wednesday collided with Lovina's preparation for surgery at Whangārei Hospital, where she was having nil by mouth and had been admitted to a ward in the expectation of being operated on.

Supplied Shar Lovina said she felt abandoned by the health system.

Then, a surgeon told her the Government's coronavirus announcements meant her surgery was off.

"It feels like the health system has totally abandoned me, and I'm sure a lot of other people feel like that. It doesn't seem fair or humane," Lovina said.

"I'm not blaming the hospital or the health system, because the directive has come from the Government (but) I want answers as to why they think this is an OK thing to do. People are suffering from other things that can kill them too."

The pain has contributed to her anxiety, depression and general reduced mental health, which has lead to her giving up work, sometimes lying in a ball on the floor, crying, "screaming, begging not to be alive basically".

The keyhole surgery could at most lead to an overnight stay, but could be an outpatient process if all went well, she said.

District health boards across the country had initially cancelled elective surgeries in preparation to redirect its staff and resources for covid-19 patients, but on Friday Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it had discussed with DHBs re-looking at which elective surgeries could be undertaken without compromising resources.

As of Saturday two coronavirus patients were in intensive care, one in Wellington, another in critical condition in Nelson Hospital. Bloomfield said it made sense to look at surgeries on a case-by-case basis and see which could go ahead.

Supplied For the past six months, Shar Lovina has been in severe pain.

"We've had a discussion with the DHBs about that today. Our first priority was to make sure that they were prepared, and they are," he said.

"There's been a huge amount of work at our DHBs so what we're talking with them about is undertaking elective surgery where they can do it without increasing the risk to anybody, and so I think that's appropriate, we'll be working with them on that."

DHBs contacted by Stuff on Saturday couldn't give specific assurances about how patients would be prioritised for surgery.

In Lovina's area, Northland DHB's general manager of surgical services, Mark McGinley, said acute patients were being prioritised, which meant others faced cancellations and delays.

The Auckland District Health Board said elective decisions were being dealt with on a case by case basis and unless alerted otherwise, patients could come to scheduled appointments.

"We do understand that the delay may be distressing for some people and we are continuing to work with affected patients and their families."

Canterbury DHB's covid-19 incident controller, Sue Nightingale, said it was operating on people with life threatening conditions, such as cancer related surgeries or where a delay could see a loss in function, or trauma related surgeries.

She said there was no rigid criteria, and clinical judgment should be applied.

Capital and Coast, and Hutt Valley DHBs, said some urgent elective surgeries are going ahead, and was working with private providers to ensure non-deferrable elective surgery, like cancer or cardiothoracic surgery, could go ahead.

In the meantime, Lovina has the option of morphine for her pain, but is hoping for word of the chance to be operated on. "It's just taken over my whole life, I'm in so much pain all the time."