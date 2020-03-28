Coronavirus: Southland leaders urge residents to stay home

Southland Hospital staff have a special plea for Southlanders during the Covid-19 lock own. Stay home.

Southland Hospital staff are united in a special plea .... "please stay home for us".

Workers in various departments at the Invercargill hospital rallied to hold up a simple sign that says "We stay at work for you, please stay at home for us".

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said there was a fundamental need for people to understand the importance of being at home.

"By eliminating contact with others, staying home and practicing social distancing, our health care system can continue to care for our patients and whānau who are most in need, and we can slow the spread of Covid-19 across the country," she said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Mums-to-be express fears over what lockdown, pandemic means for them

* Coronavirus: New Zealand has 368 cases - one person in intensive care

* Coronavirus: India goes into world's largest lockdown with more than 1.3 billion isolating

* Two new cases of Covid-19 announced in the Southern DHB area

The Ministry of Health announced 85 new Coronavirus cases in New Zealand on Friday, bringing the national total to 368.

The Government enforced month-lockdown aims to stop the spread of Covid-19, which could overwhelm the country's health care system if cases increased too rapidly.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area manager for Southland Julian Tohiariki is also encouraging residents stay home.

"It's the only way to stop the spread of community transmission."

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said some people were still flouting the rules by travelling with friends or going to meet friends.

"You're putting the lives of your households at risk," he said.

Bowman hoped people would adhere to protocols but warned that those who were found to be on the road without a valid reason would face jail time for endangering the lives of others.

"Don't abuse the privilege of being allowed to leave the house by doing things you shouldn't," he said.

During the lockdown, families should be at home, leaving only to exercise in their neighbourhood or to access essential services like groceries, prescriptions or medical appointments.