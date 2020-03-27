Coronavirus: Alcohol stores unclear on delivery rules during lockdown

Customers queued at liquor stores around the country for alcohol before the national lockdown came into effect on Wednesday.

Confusion over alcohol delivery services under the national coronavirus lockdown has seem some chains continue while others wait for direction.

On Friday afternoon national liquor store chain Big Barrel was delivering alcohol to customers placing online orders.

Napier Big Barrel managing director Palwinder Singh said despite closing the 43 stores nationwide, he believed delivering was within the guidelines.

He said he had been keeping a close eye on updates as they changed a number of times over the last few days and was keeping in touch with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Cashierless stores and online deliveries are the future of supermarket shopping

* Coronavirus lockdown: Here's where you can buy food, and where you can't

* Industries finding themselves in essential services 'grey area'

* Coronavirus: Liquor store barricades doors over ram raid fears during lockdown

"We've been complying with all the required laws. We're checking regularly to ensure we're complying."

Earlier in the first week of lockdown, alcohol delivery was permitted by the Government under the "Fast Moving Consumer Goods" category.

That permission appeared to change between Thursday and Friday, but on Friday morning it was included in official exemptions on the MBIE website which stated: "Open premises in Licencing Trust areas can operate with a one-in-one-out rule. Online stores can sell alcohol."

ANNA BRADLEY-SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ The Big Barrel chain is delivering alcohol to customers, saying its remote selling licence complies with Government guidelines.

Singh said a courier was taking orders to customers doors, with no interaction necessary as the age restriction requirements were being checked before deliveries were finalised.

"We're taking it really, really seriously ... trying to just keep everyone safe."

Alcohol panic buying on Monday saw liquor stores around the country with queues outside the doors as people stocked up on supplies.

Singh said Big Barrel had a remote sellers licence which entitled the business to sell online and was different from holding a licence to sell alcohol.

A remote licence is part of The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, allowing sellers to use the internet, telephone, mail or other means to sell and deliver alcohol to a person who is not at the premises.

Singh said things were "changing and evolving quickly" but he would continue to keep up-to-date with information and "take action accordingly".

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Thirst Liquor has closed completely until Government gives clarity on its expectations.

He said the business had lost 99 per cent of its profitability so it wasn't "running it to make extra profit".

Meanwhile, Thirsty Liquor managing director, Tina Govan said the national chain store was staying closed completely.

"We're not doing anything until there's clear direction from Government."

She said there was no clarity for businesses selling alcohol as rules seemed to change so rapidly from one day to the next.

A few liquor stores were operating, Govan said, but "I'm not going there until there's clear direction".

Social media commenters have questioned the continued ability for alcohol to be delivered when home milk deliverers have had to stop during the lockdown.