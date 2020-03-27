Coronavirus: More than half a million masks sent to district health boards as cases climb

More than 640,000 masks - two-weeks supply - have been sent to hospitals around the country, as healthcare workers report low stocks of protective equipment.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark said masks from the country's reserve supply were being released to district health boards, while local production was being ramped up.

At a press conference on Friday, Ardern said 4 million masks would be released to the health sector in coming weeks, and a further 4 million to essential workers outside the health sector.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Nurses and other frontline medical staff involved with testing (pictured) and treating patients with Covid-19 need protective gear to stay safe.

It comes as the country's major doctors' union pleaded for people to stop stealing equipment needed to treat people with coronavirus.

Clark said while current demand for PPE (personal protective equipment) was unprecedented, "we have good stocks".

The national reserve - held by the Ministry of Health - had more than 18 million masks and another 5.1 million across DHBs, he said on Friday.

More were on order from local and overseas manufacturers, he said.

There were also 1.9 million aprons and gowns, 2.7 million pairs of gloves and 60,000 eye protection (goggles) in stock.

A medical-grade face mask producer in Whanganui was making at least 80,000 masks a day - both high-level N95 masks and general surgical masks, Clark said.

"Face masks and other PPE are vital tools for our doctors, nurses and midwives, and other essential workers at this time. These workers deserve all the support and thanks we can give them," he said.

Meanwhile, frontline medical workers were watching their stocks dwindle.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Patients tested for coronavirus by medical staff in full PPE outside Nelson Hospital on Wednesday.

Some midwives are having to cancel appointments with expectant mums as they struggle to source masks, while dental workers and funeral directors also struggle for supplies.

On Friday, Associated Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) director Sarah Dalton said the union had received reports of wholesale uplifts of equipment such as scrubs, masks and hand sanitiser.

"Supplies of PPE are vital during this Covid-19 crisis and senior doctors say it's putting the health and safety of all frontline health workers at risk."

ASMS members at several district health boards across the country had raised concerns, with one hospital reportedly forced to put its hand sanitiser supplies in a locked office to stop the thefts.

Another had emailed staff asking them not to take PPE home or hoard them for personal use.

Dalton said while some people may be taking items out of fear, there have been suggestions that PPE is being taken home to families, or even sold for profit.

An additional 85 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 368.