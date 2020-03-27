Coronavirus: Thousands of retired, out-of-work health workers put their hands up

The Ministry of Health is calling for expressions of interest from healthcare workers for the coronavirus response.

More than 2500 retired or out-of-work medical workers have responded to a call to arms to help fight coronavirus.

In a bid to build up the workforce, the Ministry of Health is seeking expressions of interests from healthcare professionals who can work in both general and specialised roles.

The more than 2500 healthcare workers who have responded so far include 606 nurses, 587 doctors, 58 midwives and 203 medical laboratory scientists. While the bulk are retired or semi-retired, there is interest from people not currently in clinical roles.

Among those taking up the challenge is Dr Chris Drennan, a respiratory physician who retired from the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) in October after more than 35 years.

The 69-year-old said he had been thinking about volunteering anyway, so when a CDHB staffer called him he was quick to agree to help.

SUPPLIED Dr Chris Drennan is returning to the Canterbury District Health Board to help its occupational health team.

He was not surprised at the number of health staff wanting to help.

"I think we should all be doing whatever bit we can, wherever we are," he said. "Whether you're a doctor, or a nurse, or a newspaper reporter, or a private citizen. We all need to use our skills and expertise where we can."

Drennan who is still registered with the Medical Council, is helping the occupational health team at the CDHB assess staff members who have concerns about their safety working during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's a slightly backstage role, but it's also incredibly important so we can make sure the right staff are in the right places."

Tom Bolger is one of thousands of retired doctors and nurses across the UK to sign up for work in the battle against coronavirus.

The ministry has put in place a system to match up returning health workers with positions where they were needed.

"Some of these will be patient roles, while others will be supporting services such as Healthline and contact tracing, which can be done remotely."

The ministry is partnering with Accent Health to manage the coordination process. For health workers, the recruitment company will collect information about their availability, co-ordinate re-registration where required, and support the process to get into employment quickly.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Queenstown-based Dr Sam Hazledine has launched a "call to arms" for New Zealand's retired and semi-retired doctors and nurses to step up and help hospitals fight the impending Covid-19 pandemic.

"Employers will be able to log their workforce requests, and then people will be matched to positions," the spokeswoman said.

Queenstown-based Dr Sam Hazledine, who owns the largest medical recruitment company in Australasia, is also leading a call to arms for retired medical professionals to step back into the industry as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

"Make no mistake, we are facing the biggest crisis of our time," he said last week.

"We need all willing and available qualified health professionals to step out of retirement, semi-retirement or extended leave and make themselves available to assist where needed."

Health or care workers who are able to assist with the COVID-19 response and employers can register here.