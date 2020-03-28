Coronavirus: Kiwis find lockdown love with greyhounds

Greyhound owners get together to show how lovely the breed can be off the track.

Nicky Caradus has found new love amid the lockdown.

While there's a lot of doom and gloom about, Caradus, who lives in Riverstone Terraces, in Upper Hutt, has fostered Milo - a five-year-old greyhound.

She already has another at home, Evie, but lost a second dog, Sammy, back in December.

When Greyhounds as Pets put out an urgent fostering call ahead of the lockdown, she knew she had to jump at the opportunity.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Upper Hutt's Nicky Caradus has fostered a greyhound called Milo during the lockdown.

"I expect he's probably going to end up staying ... When we lost Sammy we needed to give a bit of time for the grieving. I just love having two in the house," Caradus said.

"[Greyhounds] are very laid back. They're often leaners, so they'll come up and lean against you and stand there for ages while you pat them, they really crave human interaction and affection.

"I knew straight away [Milo] was what we were looking for. He's just lovely."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Milo out for a walk on Saturday.

Caradus isn't the only Kiwi to welcome a new family member recently.

Daniel Bohan, spokesman for Greyhounds as Pets, said in the lead-up to last week's lockdown, all 38 dogs needing a home were fostered out.

The adoption agency is provided with recently-retired Greyhounds from Greyhound Racing New Zealand.

It matches dogs with applicants via an adoption process involving an interview, assessment and a home check.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Greyhounds are typically lazy - perfect for snuggling up during the lockdown.

When the 48-hour warning hit, it realised its commercial kennels would no longer be able to operate. It put an urgent call out for people wanting to foster and was inundated with people wanting to help - almost 100 messages came in immediately.

People also stepped up offering to transport dogs and provide food to new owners, he said. Word back was that foster parents were "already falling in love with them".

"It's a hard time at the moment and things are happening that are beyond our control. For people who are dog lovers, they saw this and thought 'here's one thing I can do'," Bohan said.

Greyhounds were perfect for companionship, love and affection, Bohan said.

SUPPLIED Daniel Bohan from Greyhounds as Pets with his dog, Syrus.

Candice Robbins-Goodman, re-homing manager at Greyhound Racing New Zealand, said greyhounds "seriously know how to chill".

"Their favourite thing to do is to snuggle on the couch, go for a walk and eat snacks. Greyhounds are one of the few dogs that will change into their pyjamas to watch Netflix with you.

"Kiwis knew exactly who to go to, to find the only lockdown buddy that won't get on their nerves during isolation - the greyhound."

Professor Annie Potts, director of the New Zealand Centre for Human-Animal Studies at the University of Canterbury, said relationships with animals cannot be compared to those with other humans.

KIRK HARGREAVES/STUFF Annie Potts with one of her chickens, Chica. Potts said animals brought comfort to people in times of crisis, hence the spike in adoptions.

"This uniqueness of human-animal relationships is partly why, I think, people have wanted to adopt and care for animals over this period of isolation."

Human-animal companion bonds were "pure" in the sense they were genuine and unconditional.

Animals offer humans total acceptance. They are non-judgmental, consistent in their love, and provide people with a sense of "calm and security in these uncertain times", Potts said.

Evidence had showed companion animals bring immense physical and emotional benefits to their guardians during a time of crisis.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A global greyhound walk in Timaru may become a regular thing following a successful turnout to a meeting at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

"People want to help at this time but cannot move beyond their homes, this way they can bring an animal who needs a home into their home and nurture them throughout this crisis."

Potts warned that it might not all be so rosy, though - there was a risk animal abuse could increase during the lockdown, as was predicted with domestic violence.

And companion pets risked being dumped or euthanised as people felt under pressure.

HUNDREDS OF ANIMALS ADOPTED FROM SPCA

The SPCA, which has been classed as an essential service by the Government, would continue to care for its animals through the lockdown.

The SPCA said it was "incredibly touched" by the fact 828 animals across the country were adopted from it in the lead-up to the lockdown. It had reduced adoption fees in a bid to get as many animals into homes as possible.

Non-adopted animals that remained with the SPCA would remain in the care of SPCA staff until it was able to open again.

The organisation was working to develop a process for fostering during the lockdown.