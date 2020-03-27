Coronavirus: New Zealand's first Friday night during lockdown

New Zealand has experienced its first Friday night under level 4, countrywide lockdown.
Streets are empty. Pubs, clubs and venues deserted. All but essential services are unavailable. The biggest party night of the week has been postponed for at least a month.
Here's what Aotearoa's Friday night lockdown looked like:
KATHRYN GEORGE, AARON WOOD/STUFF
Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.
STUFF
Day one of coronavirus lockdown saw the streets of Taranaki much quieter