Coronavirus: New Zealand's first Friday night during lockdown

New Zealand has experienced its first Friday night under level 4, countrywide lockdown.

Streets are empty. Pubs, clubs and venues deserted. All but essential services are unavailable. The biggest party night of the week has been postponed for at least a month.

Here's what Aotearoa's Friday night lockdown looked like:

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF An eerily empty Colombo St. in Christchurch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch's The Terrace with the Avon in the foreground.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Last Word on New Regent St in Christchurch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch's The Little Fiddle and Bangalore Polo Club in The Terrace.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Rockpool and Micky Finn's on Christchurch's Hereford St.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Quiet scenes at Little High in Christchurch.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Looking up Willis Street from Lambton Quay corner on a quiet Friday night in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Another empty bus on Wellington's Willis Street.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Corner Courtenay Place and Tory Streets in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Courtenay Place in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Cuba Mall in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Mohammed,a night shift worker for Seven7Mart on Courtney Place, Wellington

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lockdown in central Wellington early on Friday evening at Cuba Mall.

KATHRYN GEORGE, AARON WOOD/STUFF Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police pulling cars over on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay checking if people are adhering to essential travel only.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Playgrounds are deserted as 'Danger' tape closes off the grounds to ensure people don't use them during the isolation period.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's Mission Bay beach, normally a place for swarms of people to gather on a Friday night, is deserted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sandringham road in Auckland is normally pumping on a Friday night but the streets are empty and quiet.

STUFF Day one of coronavirus lockdown saw the streets of Taranaki much quieter

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Three lads sit on their rooftop watching the sun go down in Auckland CBD.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay, Auckland is normally busy on a Friday night but is now quiet and deserted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Viaduct in Auckland CBD.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's Holey Moley closed during the isolation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Businesses are shut this Friday night at the Viaduct in Auckland's CBD.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Soul Bar in Auckland is closed during the isolation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Viaduct in Auckland's CBD.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Playgrounds and basketball courts are deserted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Playgrounds and basketball courts are deserted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police emergency tape closes off a public work out grounds at Mission bay to ensure people don't use them during the isolation period.

Abigail Dougherty Evening scenes on the streets of Auckland at the end of day 2 od lockdown.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland at the end of day two of New Zealand's Coronavirus lock down.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's motorways are quiet and deserted.