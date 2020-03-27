Coronavirus: New Zealand's first Friday night during lockdown

23:00, Mar 27 2020

New Zealand has experienced its first Friday night under level 4, countrywide lockdown.

Streets are empty. Pubs, clubs and venues deserted. All but essential services are unavailable. The biggest party night of the week has been postponed for at least a month.

Here's what Aotearoa's Friday night lockdown looked like:

An eerily empty Colombo St. in Christchurch.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
Christchurch's The Terrace with the Avon in the foreground.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
The Last Word on New Regent St in Christchurch.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
Christchurch's The Little Fiddle and Bangalore Polo Club in The Terrace.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
The Rockpool and Micky Finn's on Christchurch's Hereford St.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
Quiet scenes at Little High in Christchurch.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
Looking up Willis Street from Lambton Quay corner on a quiet Friday night in Wellington.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Another empty bus on Wellington's Willis Street.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Corner Courtenay Place and Tory Streets in Wellington.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Courtenay Place in Wellington.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Cuba Mall in Wellington.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Mohammed,a night shift worker for Seven7Mart on Courtney Place, Wellington
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Lockdown in central Wellington early on Friday evening at Cuba Mall.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Police pulling cars over on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay checking if people are adhering to essential travel only.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police pulling cars over on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay checking if people are adhering to essential travel only.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Playgrounds are deserted as 'Danger' tape closes off the grounds to ensure people don't use them during the isolation period.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Auckland's Mission Bay beach, normally a place for swarms of people to gather on a Friday night, is deserted.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Playgrounds are deserted as 'Danger' tape closes off the grounds to ensure people don't use them during the isolation period.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Sandringham road in Auckland is normally pumping on a Friday night but the streets are empty and quiet.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Sandringham road in Auckland is normally pumping on a Friday night but the streets are empty and quiet.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police pulling cars over on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay checking if people are adhering to essential travel only.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Three lads sit on their rooftop watching the sun go down in Auckland CBD.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay, Auckland is normally busy on a Friday night but is now quiet and deserted.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
The Viaduct in Auckland CBD.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Auckland's Holey Moley closed during the isolation.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Businesses are shut this Friday night at the Viaduct in Auckland's CBD.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Soul Bar in Auckland is closed during the isolation.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
The Viaduct in Auckland's CBD.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Playgrounds and basketball courts are deserted.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Playgrounds and basketball courts are deserted.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police pulling cars over on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay checking if people are adhering to essential travel only.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police emergency tape closes off a public work out grounds at Mission bay to ensure people don't use them during the isolation period.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Evening scenes on the streets of Auckland at the end of day 2 od lockdown.
Abigail Dougherty
Auckland at the end of day two of New Zealand's Coronavirus lock down.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Auckland's motorways are quiet and deserted.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Auckland roads and CBD were deserted and quiet on a Friday night.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Stuff