Nelson coronavirus patient remains 'critically unwell' in ICU

John Ombler says coronavirus could be transferred on frisbees or rugby balls.

A man in his 70s with coronavirus in Nelson Hospital remains in a critical condition as New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases nears 500.

All of Government Controller John Ombler and Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black addressed media at 1pm on Saturday, announcing 83 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 451.

Of the new cases, 78 are new confirmed and five are probable, as at 9am on Saturday.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Nelson Marlborough Health said on Saturday that there was no change to the condition of hospitalised patients at Nelson and Blenheim.

Fifty people have recovered from the virus, while 12 are in hospital, Stuart-Black said.

Of those 12 with the virus who are currently in hospital, one patient was in intensive care at Nelson while another was in Blenheim's Wairau Hospital.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A St John Ambulance drives past Nelson Hospital on Waimea Rd on the second day of the covid-19 lockdown.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokeswoman said on Saturday that there was no change to the Nelson and Wairau patients' conditions.

Both had been admitted in the last 72 hours and had previously been unwell at home before they were hospitalised.

It was understood there were no new cases for the top of the south on Saturday.

The regional total remains at 18 with eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nelson and nine confirmed cases, plus one probable case in Marlborough.

Nelson Marlborough Health said all cases in the region were travel related, where the person had either travelled themselves or had close contact with a person who had travelled.

At Friday's press conference, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Nelson man was in intensive care and on a ventilator. He had underlying health conditions and had been in hospital for a number of days before his condition worsened.

The man is the first person with the virus in New Zealand to need intensive care support.

Stuart-Black said on Saturday that most cases in New Zealand are linked to overseas travel, but there are a limited number of cases that aren't linked to overseas travel or an existing confirmed case. She didn't have details of the specific cases around the country.

Stuart-Black was unable to provide any additional information on the two patients in ICU - in Nelson and another in Wellington - but said her understanding is they would be "critically unwell".

She said self-isolation and seeking medical advice was the best course of action for anyone who had come into contact with the ICU patients.

Stuart-Black said concerns for community transmission in the top of the south, particularly with its large older population, were no different to any other part of the country at this stage.

Responding to a question about ventilators, Stuart-Black said there were "continued explorations" of different streams of accessing products and equipment.



She said hospitals had been ramping up efforts in recent weeks to provide respiratory support to ensure necessary equipment was available.

