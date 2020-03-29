Coronavirus: Backpacker's lucky escape from lockdown with potential predator

Thousands of travellers from overseas found themselves stranded this week because they weren't allowed to stay in their campervans anymore. ANKE RICHTER spoke to young Germans who mostly encountered incredible helpfulness in their desperate situation – but some have nasty stories too.

When Sara Beckmann landed in Christchurch on March 2nd, she had planned to travel around New Zealand in a campervan for a month with a friend.

Three weeks into her dream vacation, the 30-year-old financial advisor and YouTuber from Bochum in Germany found herself sleeping on a bench outside Auckland Airport even after the lockdown, not able to afford food because all her money had dried up from rebooking cancelled flights.

SUPPLIED Backpacker Sara Beckmann was planning to stay at the airport for the next four days.

"At least I have fresh air and there are no wild animals," Beckmann said with a sense of sarcasm on Thursday, stretching her legs over her open suitcase on the pavement.

"And I'm lucky I haven't gone crazy yet." Not all of the 12,000 Germans who are still in the country and waiting to be flown out by their government over the next weeks were that upbeat though.

Many of them are stressed, having had to find last-minute accommodation on a shoestring budget while hostels and campgrounds were closing indefinitely.

From Wednesday night, freedom camping was not an option anymore. On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade put a temporary halt on the scheduled repatriation flights for German citizens, causing more stress and chaos for those in limbo.

Hannah Dircks, 18, from Northern Germany had been travelling in her self-contained van for six months on a work and travel visa.

Earlier this year, a friendly 30-year old Kiwi had chatted her up at a freedom camping spot in Whakatane and then tried to meet her again later at the Yacht Club in Raglan. "I was not interested in him at all. My friends kept him at a distance from me in the bar", recounts Dircks.

When the backpacker realised on Monday that she would need to urgently sell her van which she had bought for $7000 and find a lockdown place, she asked the random friend for help.

He told her he had someone who would buy the car off her, and she could stay with him – his brother would be living at his house near Huntly as well.

SUPPLIED Hannah Dircks fled to her van after being propositioned by the man she was supposed to be in lockdown with.

He suggested in a message she should lie to his brother: "Just one thing my brother is taking this real seriously so you mite have to say you are dating me as he already said my guy mates couldn't stay but if dating it's more personal… (sic)"

Dircks took him up on the offer, intending to camp out on his driveway. "Maybe I was naive, but I had no other option."

When she arrived at his modest house, she found he had many guitars in his lounge, but no brother turning up.

Dircks, feeling increasingly uncomfortable about the situation, arranged for a friend to call her while her host was pouring her glasses of cider. "He tried to get me drunk and I was really stressed by it all."

She claims that he then "jumped her", kissed her and took her into his bedroom, trying to undress her. She escaped into the bathroom and contacted a friend in Christchurch who suggested she should call the police.

"I had too much alcohol to drive off. I was in the middle of nowhere and 24 hours away from lockdown," says Dircks. "I felt powerless."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF People out for a walk at Auckland's Victoria Park on Saturday.

She managed to untangle herself with an excuse and retreated to her car, while her predatory host messaged her about potential last-minute buyers for her van which he said he had lined up.

But feeling unsafe there, Dircks just drove off the next day. The man passed her in his car at a roundabout and tried to stop her. His last message to her read: "That made me sad as. No good bye how mean".

"The money I have lost on my car wasn't worth the risk", she says now, hauled up in an Airbnb in Auckland with four other women who she met the same day through a Facebook group, waiting for her flight. "It feels like a lucky escape."

Over the last days, the social media page has had many posts from backpackers who have encountered incredible hospitality as well as xenophobia.

Several tourists trying to make their way to a safe place say they were verbally abused about moving around, while the restrictions were still at Level 2.

SUPPLIED Lucas Zimmermann (18) from Germany found a stay on a dairy farm in Helensville where he is happy to help out and wait for his flight home.

One happier camper is Lucas Zimmermann who was going to tour around the country on a "Kiwi Experience" bus.

When that suddenly stopped, an Australian relative helped to place him on a dairy farm in Helensville. "I'm so grateful for the people here", the 18-year-old German says. "They took me in as one of them from day one."

Many hostels decided to shut down and put people out on the streets. Others that stay open are trying to enforce stricter rules than under the national state of emergency. Base Backpackers in Auckland only lets their guests out for shopping.

They have to sign in and out of a list, naming the shop, otherwise they will be reported to the police. Choice Backpackers on Wellesley Street have a rule that guests can only leave the premises for one hour per day and walk no further than 500m.

"Is it allowed for a hostel to restrict my basic rights more than the government?", Edgar Reinhold from Germany asked on social media. "I'm gonna die in this hole otherwise…"

Maja Hitij/GETTY IMAGES German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-isolated after her doctor tested positive to the virus.

Luckier travellers have been singing the praise of The Palace hostel in Nelson. Owner Dave Enting is sharing his Victorian villa with 30 others for an indefinite time, including a self-isolating guest in a cottage on his property who flew in from South-America.

When their money runs out, Enting will let them stay on in exchange for help around the place, he says. "I'm 66 and the oldest one here – if I'm the only one who dies, I'm happy."

There are now yoga classes in the morning and music. "There is immense creativity and positivity here."

On Thursday afternoon, 16 hours into lock-down, Sara Beckmann who was sleeping outside Auckland Airport still didn't have anywhere to go for the night.

Her mood was lifted when she received an email from the German embassy that she would get on the first Lufthansa flight from Auckland.

SUPPLIED Dave Enting, 66, owner of The Palace backpacker in Nelson is offering free stay in return for oddjobs.

"I'm allowed to go home!", read her last tweet. "I normally try to help others where I can, but this time I was helpless."

Two German women staying in a hotel nearby and out for a walk had pity on her and took her with them, despite the lockdown.

Beckmann says she is angry, calling the government and the airport management "inhumane" to not provide her emergency shelter.

Auckland Airport did not want to comment but referred to the advice from the police and Ministry of Health that had been put out for a week, about not coming to the airport unless you are flying out in the next three hours.

Before midnight on Friday night, Beckmann started to walk the one and a half hours from the Holiday Garden Inn with her luggage to the terminal to not miss the morning flight that left for Frankfurt on Saturday, expecting to sleep inside or outside the terminal.

Once she lands, the disillusioned tourist plans to put out a video on her YouTube channel to express her anger about what happened on her last days in New Zealand.